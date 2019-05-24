More than 220 people attended Diakon Adoption & Foster Care’s “family fun fest,” held May 18 at The Lutheran Home at Topton to spread awareness of the need for resource families for children and youths.
“The opioid epidemic and other factors continue to result in increasing numbers of children and youths in the foster-care system,” notes Kathy Roach, Diakon Adoption & Foster Care executive director. “That increase has added to nationwide shortage of resource families and a need for continuing support of families caring for youths involved in foster care.” Pennsylvania has approximately 15,000 children and youths in foster care.
Designed to provide information on the need for foster families and the steps to become involved in foster care, the festival featured games and crafts, food trucks, music, prizes, entertainers and various vendors.