More than a dozen emergency services agencies assembled for the 3rd Annual First Responder Festival held at the Leesport Farmers Market on May 25.
Fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles from the area were on display and there were live fire and rescue demonstrations to give the public a front row seat to witness what first responders do.
"We invite the public to come out and learn about what their first responders do, learn about our needs. Right now, one of our biggest needs is for volunteers, everybody's looking for volunteers," said Northern Berks EMS spokesperson and event organizer Sheila Gonzalez.
Several hundred people attended the four hour action packed festival that also featured live music, a dime toss, a dunk tank and face painting.
The festival was held in conjunction with Nation Emergency Medical Services Week.