New rules were recently posted at the Hamburg Watershed Area, including no overnight parking at the Hamburg Reservoir.
“The Hamburg Municipal Authority has tightened up access to its property after incidents of littering, graffiti and even a Wiccan ritual,” Hamburg Mayor George Holmes posted on his Facebook page. “Unlimited access to the Appalachian Trail is still available at the Port Clinton trailhead.”
Signs posted at the Hamburg Watershed and Reservoir display the new rules. Public access hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. May through September and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. October through April. Overnight parking at the terminus of Reservoir Road is now prohibited and violators will be ticketed and towed. Previously visitors were required to obtain advance permission for overnight parking.
Holmes explained that the new rules were discussed at a public Zoom meeting in June. Hamburg Borough Police Department has a policing agreement with the Hamburg Borough Municipal Water Authority. The Hamburg Watershed Area supplies water for the Borough of Hamburg.
Hamburg Borough Manager Marisa Lenceski, who is also employed by the Hamburg Municipal Authority, explained what led to the new rules.
“The area became overcrowded. The water treatment plant parking lot and Reservoir Road would be parked full,” said Lenceski. “We saw hundreds of vehicles daily. This created access concerns to infrastructure for essential workers and emergency responders. There were concerns of increased littering and unauthorized camping inside the watershed area; we’ve also had vandalism.”
The new rules were established to address the overcrowding and other issues.
“Limiting public access hours with no overnight parking will aid in the prevention of overcrowding, unauthorized overnight camping, potential fire rings and vandalism to the watershed,” said Lenceski. “If someone is hiking and extend their time a little bit beyond what is posted to get back to their vehicle, there will be some leeway granted.”
Signs warn that there is no overnight parking and states that “By order of the Hamburg Police Department, violators will be ticketed and towed.”
“Posted watershed rules and regulations will be enforced,” said Lenceski.
What has been the response from the community?
“For the most part, the community understands this area is private property and a water source serving the Hamburg area,” said Lenceski.