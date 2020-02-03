Youth and the young at heart celebrated Groundhog Day at Midway Diner in Bethel, learning PA Dutch folklore and spoke the language on Groundhog Day.
“The turnout was amazing. I never expected so many children and adults to show up,” said Mary Laub of Kutztown, one of the event organizers. “I was hoping for 10 to 15 children and I would have been pleased. We’re almost double that so I’m just thrilled. I really think it was a success. Our goal is to preserve the PA German language and culture and have fun. “
The PA German Zammelaaf (a group of people with PA German heritage) and Midway Diner sponsored the Groundhog Day at Midway: PA Dutch Folklore and Fun. The event featured educational discussions about Groundhog Day traditions, Grundsau Lodsche (Groundhog Lodges) and learning to speak the PA Dutch language. They all took a Groundhog Oath as well.
“I think we had three Lodges represented here which I think is fantastic because that shows the link between what we’re doing and what they’re doing. For them to be here and to participate was a real plus. To have people talking about the language and culture, it was wonderful,” said Laub. “And they brought their groundhogs along. I wanted people to walk in and feel like we’re learning about groundhogs.”
David Younker of Bethel from Grundsau Lodsche No. 12 spoke about Groundhog Lodges, which host banquets and events.
“We talk Dutch there at the Lodges. We have a good meal and a heck of a lot of fun, tell stories and jokes and hear from speakers,” said Younker. “We’re trying to keep the dialect going today. And the young people that are here, we hope some of them will learn how to speak Dutch.”
Earl Leiby of Kutztown from Grundsau Lodsche No. 15 in Kutztown, was one of the speakers. He likes that this event brought youth out to learn about the PA Dutch language and culture.
“PA Dutch is going by the wayside so fast. If we don’t teach the next generation, after we’re gone, there won’t be any, it’s going to be gone,” said Leiby.
Steve Leiby of Kutztown brought his son Colson, 6, out to join in the fun with family. Earl is his uncle and Mary is his aunt (Earl and Mary are siblings).
“I didn’t learn as much as I would have liked to so I wanted to introduce Colson to it. We obviously have some of it in the family,” said Steve.
Colson liked the groundhog and the food at the event.
There were many groundhogs in attendance. People were greeted at the entrance by a big groundhog and then they were greeted by a plush groundhog. The groundhogs from several local Lodges were also out on display for everyone to get an up close view and pose for photos.
Ray Berger, 2, from Myerstown, posed for a photo with Toby the Groundhog from Grundsau Lodsche #12 while his grandmother Michelle Lesagonicz, visiting from Alaska, took photos. Also enjoying the event were Ray’s parents Holly and Travis Berger and baby brother Michael.
“It’s Groundhog Day. It’s fun. I grew up here,” said Michelle. “We’ve always (celebrated) Groundhog Day. It was always a fun day, something to celebrate.”
“The groundhog is just a great animal,” said Travis. “We came out just to have some fun and expose our little ones to the joys of Groundhog Day.”
For Laub, a retired teacher who teaches the PA German language and author of the children’s picture book series written in Pa German with phonetic spelling and English translation, her favorite part was seeing the children participate in the activities and learn the language and culture.
“My favorite part was that children could live the language, learn vocabulary, have fun tossing the groundhogs (beanbags) and have fun learning the language,” said Laub. “We also gave a hand out of the words that we taught so they could take those along.”
Children participated in Groundhog Centers: Groundhog Beanbag Toss, Word Match using PA Dutch words, Speak Dutch and Fun Sheets with a Groundhog Day theme. Each child received a paper groundhog at the centers which were turned in for an official Groundhog Day Badge.
“I really am thrilled with the participation,” said Laub. “Just to see their smiles on their faces made it all worthwhile.”
There were also free refreshments, a puppet show and a chance to speak to one another in PA Dutch. Laub said that was an added bonus that attendees spoke in the PA Dutch language together.
“We really want them to take away more about the PA German language and our culture. That is the goal of our Zammelaaf organization, is to perpetuate the language and culture and that is the ultimate goal of having this. To our knowledge there’s nothing like this in Berks County,” said Laub. “Our target is the children. They are our future. We want to get them interested in the language and the culture. We’re hoping to continue this year after year.”
The Zammelaaf will next host The Pa German Zammelaaf, on March 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Midway Diner in Bethel. The event will include crafts, artists, food, history, language and children’s activities.