Green Valleys Watershed Association once again hosts PA Master Naturalist training at Welkinweir in East Nantmeal Township.
This 52-hour environmental training course held over an 11 week period (March 25 to June 10) will enable you to become a certified PA Master Naturalist.
Comments from 2019 students include, “This class increased my appetite and motivation for more. I am sorry the class ended,” and, “It’s great to be with like-minded people who also go into nature as much as I do.”
The finalized training schedule along with the application and information about training can be found on Pennsylvania Master Naturalist’s website at www.pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist.” Spring 2020 Application deadline is Feb. 1. The early application discount deadline is Jan. 10.
For additional information or questions specifically about PA Master Naturalist, contact Ellyn Nolt at enolt@pamasternaturalist.org or 717-368-4899. Any question about Green Valleys Watershed Association and our course specifically contact Rebecca Blacketter at 610-469-4900.
Welkinweir is located at 1368 Prizer Road, near Pughtown in East Nantmeal Township.