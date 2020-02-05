Washington, D.C.Parishioners from Boyertown, Bally March for Life Parishioners from Boyertown, Bally March for Life Feb 5, 2020 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Parishioners from St. Columbkill and Most Blessed Sacrament churches in Boyertown and Bally attended the March for Life in Washington D.C. on Jan. 24. Submitted photo Some of those attending the March for Life include (left to right) Kevin Millet, Nadine Blair, Debbie Geiger, Caitie Chovanes, Margaret Chovanes and Kim Slonaker. Submitted photo Fr. Marty Kern, pastor of St. Columbkill in Boyertown, holds a sign at the March for Life. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Margot Robbie and the 'Birds of Prey' Cuomo: Trump is right, this is a hoax Romney is lone voice of dissent in the Republican party Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles27 truckers pulled over on Route 222 in Ontelaunee Township, including one high on marijuana, police sayKutztown University renovates Poplar House as Visitors CenterPA German Zammelaaf celebrate Groundhog DayKutztown School District launches Info Bus, improves communication with parents by visiting neighborhoodsGroundhog Heritage Hank predicts more winterExeter, Hamburg, Schuylkill Valley awarded classroom mini-grantsKutztown students excel in arts, Future City competitionsFall Schuylkill Valley High School Students of the MonthChili Cook-off offers good eats, friendly competitionLancaster County 4-H hosts 34th Annual Benefit Auction Images Videos