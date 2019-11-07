Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care offers a monthly informative discussion to support the well-being of participants living with Parkinson’s disease followed by an upbeat exercise class. The next Parkinson’s Learn and Share is Thursday, Nov. 21, beginning at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown.
Did you know complementary therapies like exercise and music can help improve your quality of life? Music can help with balance, communication, cognition, mental health, and more. Find out how “feeling the beat” can actually help to relieve symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.
Following Parkinson’s Learn and Share, workout your symptoms with the help of FOX Rehabilitation's Andrew Harnish, PT, DPT, GCS, and Exercise Physiologist Eric Sartor. The exercises demonstrated help improve your posture and balance and increase your range of movement, strength, and endurance. Comfortable clothing suggested.
Seminars and group exercise sessions are free and held on the third Thursday of every month. To RSVP, please call 610-473-8066.