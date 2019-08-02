Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care offers a monthly informative discussion to support the well-being of participants living with Parkinson's disease. The next "Parkinson's Learn & Share" is on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown.
For individuals living with Parkinson's disease, exercise is more than about being fit; it's a vital component of their wellness strategy. Join Andrew Harnish, a doctor of physical therapy, geriatric clinical specialist and LSVT certified BIG therapist, to learn about "Physical and Emotional Benefits of Exercise." During his presentation, you'll discover how exercise can help you improve mobility, flexibility and balance, and ease non-motor symptoms, such as depression.
Stay after the discussion and put what you've learned to the test! "Exercises for Parkinson's" features fitness techniques to improve posture and balance, and increase range of movement, strength and endurance. FOX Rehabilitation's Dr. Harnish and Exercise Physiologist Eric Sartor lead this new class, which begins at 3:15 p.m.
Seminars followed by group exercise sessions are on the third Thursday of every other month. RSVP by calling 610-473-8066.