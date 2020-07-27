A Lower Pottsgrove Township man was the passenger who was fatally injured in an ATV accident in Earl Township, acting Berks County Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach said Monday, July 27.
Grant W. Jackson, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m. Saturday, July 25, by a trauma doctor in Reading Hospital, where he was taken after the crash in the 400 block of Long Lane Road, the crash, officials said.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday night, July 27, in Reading Hospital.
Jackson was a passenger on the off-road vehicle driven by Michael Fox, 45, of Boyertown, when the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. July 25, according to state police at Reading.
Fox was driving on Long Lane Road when he lost control of the side-by-side off-road vehicle. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree and rock embankment, investigators said.
Fox, who suffered serious injuries, was also taken by ambulance to the hospital. He was not listed as a patient July 27, a spokeswoman said.
The crash remains under investigation.