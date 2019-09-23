Dr. Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, spoke to Kutztown University faculty and staff and local officials during an Open Forum on campus Sept. 20.
The visit to KU was his first stop of his tour of the 14 PASSHE schools. During the Open Forum he encouraged everyone to get involved in the conversation. He asked the audience to participate in poll via text message during the Q&A session.
“I care very deeply about public higher education. I think I do for three reasons. I care because in this part of this century, higher education is not the only pathway into and beyond the middle class to sustaining careers and a good life but it’s one of the most reliable. That was not true when I was a kid. You could get a job at Kodak and you could have a perfectly good life. Those jobs are pretty much gone,” said Greenstein to the crowd gathered in Alumni Auditorium.
“I’m not saying everyone needs to go to college. Pennsylvania is a unique state in a variety ways but also because it has a very strong agriculture, manufacture, transportation sector… There’s a vastly higher number of new jobs, virtually all that require some college,” he said. “It’s true that nationally if you are rich you are five times more likely to go to college by the age of 24 than if you are poor. Five times, that is not acceptable.”
Higher education is a pathway to social mobility, he said.
“Without a strong higher education sector, it’s impossible for me to understand how we can continue to make a strong economy, nationally and in the state,” he said. “We need to work at this equity issue if we’re going to solve our economic one.”
While KU President Dr. Kenneth Hawkinson nodded his head in agreement, Greenstein said, “College and universities are one of the last places in the country where people from very different walks of life and different backgrounds with different perspectives can engage with each other and learn in an experiencial way about things like tolerance... In that regard, for me, high education is about social justice. It’s about creating an environment where we can learn to speak and talk with each other.”
Greenstein is excited about the progress that has been made regarding the PASSHE system redesign in a short year.
“We have vision and we’re working through the details of how to perfect it,” he said. “The board took a tuition action in July, freezing tuition for students which is absolutely the right thing to do. It’s a tough thing to do because it introduces additional financial hardship on our universities but it’s the right thing to do for our students … we just cannot continue to put the cost burden on our students.”
He said there is high energy and excitement for the redesign. Aspects of the system redesign include, but not limited to, shared academic programing, use of online, thinking differently about education, improving transfer student success, student enrollment, student advising, and career readiness.
“Think about what the opportunities are for our students and the communities that we serve,” he said.
The level of excitement among the redesign task force teams is high. The task force teams consist of people from various roles and expertise including students, faculty and staff.
“People involved in the conversation have that mixture of fear and exhilaration, which I think is healthy and good because it puts checks and balances on the craziness. That exhilaration is driven by that passion that we all share for our students.”
Greenstein said there has also been progress in addressing our cultural challenges.
“The fact that the redesign teams are inclusive is a big deal. The fact that we’re going through a goal setting process now across the universities … Those processes are intended to be inclusive and will become inclusive discussions within the system,” he said. “We’ve restructured the way that system leadership works. The system redesign is driven by community, working together, not always in full agreement on everything but in an inclusive way.”
Greenstein has spent a lot of time focused on relations with faculty and is pleased with the progress at the state level. He is also pleased with the transparency.
“We’ve built mechanisms, strengthened our governance and accountability measures so that those decisions can’t be taken without the important, tough and courageous conversations,” said Greenstein referring to Open Forums such as this one at KU.
Concluding his talk with a Q&A session, questions revolved around the redesign. One particular comment noted that there is a feeling of waiting for directions from the chancellor and a fear of what changes the redesign will bring.
“That’s not good,” responded Greenstein, explaining that he wants to change the culture from top down leadership and encourages everyone to get involved in the process.
Getting involved includes filling out a culture survey for PASSHE. Results will be reviewed by program, division, university and as a whole system. He said these issues are really hard and he encourages everyone to not just dive in to solving problems, nor place blame, but instead move slowly and discuss the issues.
Sen. Judy Schwank offered a few comments during the Q&A also, “I think we’re going to see progress very shortly. I’m very pleased with how this whole system redesign is playing out. Yes, it’s nebulous. We don’t know exactly where it is, but I think we have a pretty good idea of where we’re going to go and how we’re going to make a system that is durable that is one that meets the needs of the Commonwealth.”