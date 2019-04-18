Submit events 10 days in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Pokémon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.; Teen Tuesday 3 p.m. ages 12 and up meet for crafts, games.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. April 24 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. interactive, hands-on, book discussion
Thursdays: Toddler Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m. for elementary school ages; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
May 2: Bus Trip to Winterthur. View 40 iconic costumes from The Crown, a dramatized history of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Explore museum exhibitions and collections in the galleries on own. Tram tour of the gardens, weather permitting. Ticket includes bus fare, driver’s tip and admission. Lunch on own at Winterthur’s Pavilion Restaurant. Deadline to sign up is April 24. Trip benefits Kutztown Community Library. Call 610-683-5820 for more details
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play, 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5; (no class April 19). Homeschool Open MAKERspace, noon to 1:30 p.m. K-12g open use (no class April 19).
Mondays: Build It!, 6:30 p.m. in Library, all ages.
Tuesdays: Math Meet Up, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, K-12g for math help and exploration.
Wednesdays: Preschool Sprouts story and activity, 10 a.m. in Library, ages 3-5.
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play, 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5, Story & MAKER style creative play. Homeschool Open MAKERspace, 12-1 p.m. K-12g open use.
April 25: Baby Lapsit, 6 p.m. stories, songs, rhymes, movement for babies and caregivers.
April 26: Homeschool Art Class, 11 a.m. in Rm 111, K-12g. Registration limited, $2 per student.
April 27: Down on the Farm Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Willow Run Farm, 270 Hoch Rd., Fleetwood, all ages Earth Day activities.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
April 29: Globe Trotters 12:30 p.m. Home school children learn about various countries, their culture, languages, and landscape. Registration required.
April 30: Earth Day Celebration. Program and activities for all ages 6 p.m. Registration required.
May 10 & 11: Backyard Bake & Rummage Sale 10 a.m. until closing both days. Teen fundraiser for Bethel-Tulpehocken Public Library. Donate items and let the teens sell them for you. All proceeds benefit the daily operations of BTPL.
SCHUYLKILL VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: 10:15 a.m. Toddler Time for babies to age 2, short story time and free play.
Wednesdays: 10 a.m., Discovery Time Preschool STEAM program.
Fridays: 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time
AREA EVENTS
April 26
St. Michael's Spring Flea Market, Soup & Food Sale: 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg. Soups are chicken noodle, beef vegetable, Italian Wedding, corn chowder. Hot chicken sandwiches, chicken BBQ, hamburgers, hot dogs, sides and homemade baked goods. Dine-in or carry-out.
April 26
Northeast Berks Chamber April Member Breakfast Meeting: 7:30 a.m. at East Penn Manufacturing Conference Center, Lyons Station. Keynote Speaker Dr. Keith Floyd, Invision Group, Ephrata, talks about “The Process of Change: The Good, the Bad, and the Successful.” Student Recognition Program also on agenda. Online registration at www.northeastberkschamber.com. There is a charge. Future members invited.
April 26
Hamburg Strand: showing “Avengers Endgame” April 26 to May 2. Saturday and Sunday matinees, special time at 3 p.m.
April 26 & 27
BIG BOOK SALE & MORE: Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Friday all books/DVDs half-price. Saturday $5 Fill-a-bag (DVDs & CDs limited to one bag/person). Both days jewelry, purses, and ladies’, men’s and children’s clothing. Saturday only adopt a cat with Sanctuary at Haafsville. Must bring your own carrier. 610-683-5820
April 27
Keep Hamburg Beautiful Spring Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon. Meet by 9 a.m. at Etchberger Memorial Park Pavilion, 2nd and Island streets, Hamburg. Free lunch for all volunteers. Weather permitting. Contact Lori at otfassistant2@verizon.net or 610-562-3106 to volunteer.
April 27
Petra Martin, Featured Artist Reception: 4 to 6 p.m. at The Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg, 335 State St. Fiber artist uses both fabrics and yarn to produce practical and functional objects as well as appreciable art. She specializes in art quilting. Light refreshments by baker Bethany Kulp of Sweet Escapes and King Cole Winery. 610-562-3106
April 27
Jeff Stice's Me & a Piano Tour: 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St., Fleetwood. Purchase tickets from Sharon or Melissa Neff at 610-944-9820 or at the door. Light refreshments available. A Free Will Offering will be collected.
April 27
Independent Bookstore Day: All day, Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Specials, giveaways and IBD day-only sale such as art projects, unique books and signed collector’s items.
April 27
3rd Anniversary Party: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army Hamburg Family Store, 700 S. 4th St. Free food, drinks, crafts, music. Benefit drawings. Low prices on all items.
April 27 & 28
29th Annual Spring Plow Days: Old Time Plow Boys Club event at Pa. German Cultural Heritage Center, 22 Luckenbill Road, Kutztown, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pedal tractor pulls, kids barrel rides, scavenger hunt, games. Antique Tractor Pulls Saturday, garden tractor pulls Sunday. Daily parade of tractors, vendors and crafters. Music by Days of Old 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Visit https://oldtimeplowboys.com.
April 28
Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society Spring Peeper and Wetlands Walk: 6 p.m. at Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville (356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg). See tiny singing frogs called Spring Peepers, deer, spotted salamanders, wood frogs, bull frogs, and snapping turtles. Wear waterproof boots for ankle deep mud and water. Free to the public, held rain or shine. Parking on-site and monetary donations gratefully accepted.
April 28
Golf Tournament fundraiser for Schuylkill Valley Community Library: 1:15 p.m. at Rich Maiden Golf Course. Tickets for sale, per player or per foursome. Must register in advance, 610-926-1555 or www.berkslibraries.org/svcl.
April 28
Prize Bingo Library Benefit: doors open at 1 p.m., games at 2 p.m. at Lyons Fire Company #1, Topton. Additional raffles from local merchants and artisans. Benefits Kutztown Community Library youth programs. Tickets for sale at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley, 610-683-5820
April 28
Pioneer Grange, Topton Italian Hoagie Sale: Order deadline is April 28. Pickup May 6 at the grange hall from 3-5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
April 28
The King's Academy Open House: 1 to 3 p.m. at 1562 Main St., Mohrsville. Meet teachers and administrators for a personalized tour and enjoy interactive events. Tuition credit for new enrollments. Email tkaoffice@kingsacademy.com.
April 29
Pioneer Grange, Topton, Basket Bingo: 6:45 p.m. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Ticket includes 25 games, hot dog, drink and door prize. Special games extra. For tickets call Cindy at 610-641-0070 or Tammy at 610-463-7213.
April 29
Women’s Voices Poetry Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Three local women poets Morgan Brajkovich (It's Only Milk), Ellen Robinson (pencils + messy things) and Kailey Tedesco (She Used to Be on a Milk Carton) share their work and
talk about their inspiration and craft. Following readings is Open-Mic. BYOB 21+. Free and open to the public.
May 1
3rd Annual Night of the Arts: at Kutztown Area High School. For the past three years, the KAHS Visual Arts and Music departments team up to create a night full of art and music. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., a grand showcase of artwork is on display throughout the halls and lobby of the High School Auditorium entrance. At 7 p.m., the annual Spring Concert features large and small ensemble groups. Free and open to the public.
May 2
Fish & Boating Meeting: 6-8 p.m. at Berks County Ag Center. Hosted by State Rep. Barry Jozwiak (R-Berks). Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission informational meeting about fishing and boating opportunities in Berks County. Space is limited. Reservations required. RSVP by calling Jozwiak’s office, 610-378-4407.
May 2
French and Indian War Presentation: 7 p.m. Hamburg Area Historical Society, LGI. Barry Miller presents a program about the attacks on settlers in our area during the French and Indian War, including the tragic irony of murder and abduction of Amish, Brethren, and Mennonite families along the Blue Mountain, and the prominent role of Conrad Weiser in the conflict.
May 4
Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for The King's Academy of Mohrsville: 8 to 10 a.m. at Applebees, Reading. Tickets sold at door. All proceeds benefit Special Events Club.
May 5
Friends of Kaercher Creek Spring Cleanup: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Arrive at Kaercher Creek Park by 8:30 to sign-in. Work begins 9 a.m. Bring rake, bypass pruners or looper, work gloves. Dress for weather, including proper footwear. Lunch and bottled water provided to volunteers. Originally scheduled for April 20. To volunteer visit Friends Of Kaercher Creek on Facebook and post a message or call Tim Mazaika at 610-562-4261, leave a message.
May 5
Women Code Breakers of WWII: 2 p.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Discover the story of the American Women of WWII who broke codes, mastered ciphers, and helped to defeat the enemy with Women’s History enthusiast, Hallie Vaughn.
May 5
Kutztown Community Block Party: Main Street, Kutztown, 1 to 5 p.m.
May 11
Mother’s Day AYCE Ham Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood. Purchase tickets by May 3, call 610-457-6732. Tickets for sale at door.