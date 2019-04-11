Submit events about 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Pokémon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.; Teen Tuesday 3 p.m. ages 12 and up meet for crafts, games.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. April 24 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
April 20: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and LEGO Construction Crew 10 a.m. ages 3-12.
April 20: StoryRider - STEAM. Storytime ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
May 2: Bus Trip to Winterthur. View 40 iconic costumes from The Crown, a dramatized history of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Explore museum exhibitions and collections in the galleries on own. Tram tour of the gardens, weather permitting. Ticket includes bus fare, driver’s tip and admission. Lunch on own at Winterthur’s Pavilion Restaurant. Deadline to sign up is April 24. Trip benefits Kutztown Community Library. Call 610-683-5820 for more details
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play, 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5; (no class April 19). Homeschool Open MAKERspace, noon to 1:30 p.m. K-12g open use (no class April 19).
Mondays: Build It!, 6:30 p.m. in Library, all ages.
Tuesdays: Math Meet Up, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, K-12g for math help and exploration.
Wednesdays: Preschool Sprouts story and activity, 10 a.m. in Library, ages 3-5.
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play, 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5, Story & MAKER style creative play. Homeschool Open MAKERspace, 12-1 p.m. K-12g open use.
April 18: FleetwoodREADS Book Club, 7 p.m. at Klinger’s of Fleetwood, Adult Book "The Wife" by Meg Wolitzer.
April 23: FRIENDS of the FAPL meeting, 1 p.m. in Rm 111, all ages.
April 25: Baby Lapsit, 6 p.m. stories, songs, rhymes, movement for babies and caregivers.
April 26: Homeschool Art Class, 11 a.m. in Rm 111, K-12g. Registration limited, $2 per student.
April 27 Down on the Farm Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Willow Run Farm, 270 Hoch Rd., Fleetwood, all ages Earth Day activities.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Thursdays: 11 a.m. Storytime with songs, stories and crafts.
April 18: Teen Club Pizza & Pages 5 p.m. ages 12-18. Enjoy a slice of pizza with peers while listening to a story and engaging in conversation and activities that correlate to the book. Registration required.
April 30: Earth Day Celebration and Program via various STEAM activities 6 p.m. Geared towards School-aged children.
Now until May 9: Donate items to the Bethel-Tulpehocken Public Library for the Teen Backyard Bake & Yard Sale fundraising project. All proceeds will benefit Library.
SCHUYLKILL VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: 10:15 a.m. Toddler Time for babies to age 2, short story time and free play.
Wednesdays: 10 a.m., Discovery Time Preschool STEAM program.
Fridays: 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time
AREA EVENTS
April 18
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Vali G. Heist, certified professional organizer and noted local author, talks about uncluttering garden shed and home.
April 18
Pa. German Easter Traditions: 6:30 p.m. at Berks County Genealogical Society, Google Works, 4th Floor, Reading. Presented by historian Linda Manwiller.
April 18
Berks County Patriots Candidates Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer's Market. 50/50 Raffle and Gun Raffles. All welcome.
April 19
Country Line and Couples Dance: at Shartlesville Grange, 71 North 4th St. Food available 6:30-8 p.m. Dancing 7:30-10:30. Donation $6 benefits Shartlesville Lions Club. 610-698-0577
April 19, 20
Leesport Area HIstorical Society Flower Sale: at Steve Moyer Suburu lot Rt. 61, Leesport, April 19, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and April 20, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 19 to 25
Hamburg Strand: showing “Unplanned” April 19-25. Faith Night April 23 showing “Wonder” 7 p.m.
April 20
Journeys: Ospreys, Technology, and an Author event at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Using GPS satellite transmitters on over 100 ospreys from South Carolina to Canada, biologist Rob Bierregaard and his team studied their migration. Rob wrote a children's book about his favorite osprey and her journey.
April 20
Friends of Kaercher Creek Spring Cleanup: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers meet at Kaercher Creek Park by 8:30 to sign-in. Work begins 9 a.m. Bring rake, bypass pruners or looper, work gloves. Dress for weather, including proper footwear. Lunch provided and bottled water. Rain date May 5. To volunteer visit Friends Of Kaercher Creek on Facebook and post message or call Tim Mazaika at 610-562-4261, leave a message.
April 22
Question & Answer open forum" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Berks Photographic Society, 40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
April 22
Author event: 7 to 9 p.m., Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Charles Fergus, author of mysteries set in 1830s PA, introduces his newest title, “A Stranger Here Below” featuring Pennsylvania Dutch sheriff Gideon Stoltz in 1835. He also writes books about nature and wildlife. Refreshments and coffee service provided. Wine or
beer is BYOB (21+ only). Free and open to all.
April 22
Leesport Area Historical Business Meeting: 7 p.m. at 308 Main St., Leesport. Meeting will be followed by a video presentation of the "Best of LAHS programs".
April 23
OTF Networking Mixer: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bestonium, 157 A State St., Hamburg. Enjoy wine, beer, and finger foods at our networking mixer. Members of the community welcome to attend. RSVP by April 19 to Our Town Foundation at otfassistant2@verizon.net or 610-562-3106.
April 24
Conversacion con Amigos: 7 p.m. A time of bi-lingual fun and casual Spanish conversation for adult/teen speakers at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley, 610-683-5820
April 24
Ontelaunee Watershed Historical Presentation: 1 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road, Blandon. Berks History Center historical presentation on Ontelaunee Watershed. Author and historian Brian Engelhardt reviews the turmoil surrounding the Monster Dam Project of what is known today as Lake Ontelaunee and its surrounding watershed. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Register at 484-637-8200.
April 26
St. Michael's Spring Flea Market, Soup & Food Sale: 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg. Soups are chicken noodle, beef vegetable, Italian Wedding, corn chowder. Hot chicken sandwiches, chicken BBQ, hamburgers, hot dogs, sides and homemade baked goods. Dine-in or carry-out.
April 26
Northeast Berks Chamber April Breakfast Meeting: 7:30 a.m. at East Penn Manufacturing Conference Center, Lyons Station. Keynote Speaker Dr. Keith Floyd, Invision Group, Ephrata, talks about “The Process of Change: The Good, the Bad, and the Successful.” Student Recognition Program also on agenda. Online registration at www.northeastberkschamber.com. There is a charge. Future members invited.
April 26 & 27
BIG BOOK SALE & MORE: Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Friday all books/DVDs half-price. Saturday $5 Fill-a-bag (DVDs & CDs limited to one bag/person). Both days jewelry, purses, and ladies’, men’s and children’s clothing. Saturday only adopt a cat with Sanctuary at Haafsville. Must bring your own carrier. 610-683-5820
April 27
Keep Hamburg Beautiful Spring Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon. Meet by 9 a.m. at Etchberger Memorial Park Pavilion, 2nd and Island streets, Hamburg. Free lunch for all volunteers. Weather permitting. Contact Lori at otfassistant2@verizon.net or 610-562-3106 to volunteer.
April 27
Petra Martin, Featured Artist Reception: 4 to 6 p.m. at The Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg, 335 State St. Fiber artist uses both fabrics and yarn to produce practical and functional objects as well as appreciable art. She specializes in art quilting. Light refreshments by baker Bethany Kulp of Sweet Escapes and King Cole Winery. 610-562-3106
April 27
Jeff Stice's Me & a Piano Tour: 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St., Fleetwood. Purchase tickets from Sharon or Melissa Neff at 610-944-9820 or at the door. Light refreshments available. A Free Will Offering will be collected.
April 27
Independent Bookstore Day: All day, Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Specials, giveaways and IBD day-only sale such as art projects, unique books and signed collector’s items.
April 27
3rd Anniversary Party: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army Hamburg Family Store, 700 S. 4th St. Free food, drinks, crafts, music. Benefit drawings. Low prices on all items.
April 27 & 28
29th Annual Spring Plow Days: Old Time Plow Boys Club event at Pa. German Cultural Heritage Center, 22 Luckenbill Road, Kutztown, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pedal tractor pulls, kids barrel rides, scavenger hunt, games. Antique Tractor Pulls Saturday, garden tractor pulls Sunday. Daily parade of tractors, vendors and crafters. Music by Days of Old 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Visit https://oldtimeplowboys.com.
April 28
Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society Spring Peeper and Wetlands Walk: 6 p.m. at Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville (356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg). See tiny singing frogs called Spring Peepers, deer, spotted salamanders, wood frogs, bull frogs, and snapping turtles. Wear waterproof boots for ankle deep mud and water. Free to the public, held rain or shine. Parking on-site and monetary donations gratefully accepted.
April 28
Golf Tournament fundraiser for Schuylkill Valley Community Library: 1:15 p.m. at Rich Maiden Golf Course. Tickets for sale, per player or per foursome. Must register in advance, 610-926-1555 or www.berkslibraries.org/svcl.
April 28
Prize Bingo Library Benefit: doors open at 1 p.m., games at 2 p.m. at Lyons Fire Company #1, Topton. Additional raffles from local merchants and artisans. Benefits Kutztown Community Library youth programs. Tickets for sale at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley, 610-683-5820
April 28
Pioneer Grange, Topton Italian Hoagie Sale: Order deadline is April 28. Pickup May 6 at the grange hall from 3-5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
April 28
The King's Academy Open House: 1 to 3 p.m. at 1562 Main St., Mohrsville. Meet teachers and administrators for a personalized tour and enjoy interactive events. Tuition credit for new enrollments. Email tkaoffice@kingsacademy.com.
April 29
Pioneer Grange, Topton, Basket Bingo: 6:45 p.m. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Ticket includes 25 games, hot dog, drink and door prize. Special games extra. For tickets call Cindy at 610-641-0070 or Tammy at 610-463-7213.