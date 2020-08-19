Aug. 28
Drive-In Movies: “CoCo” showing on Aug. 28. Rain date is following Saturday night if needed. Public invited to Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation, 402 Blue Mountain Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Watch movie on 30-foot screen with audio broadcast to car FM radio. $15 per car. Register at https://hawkmountain.tentaroo.com/admin2/login. Payments at gate discouraged. Gates open at 6:30, movie begins at dark. Bring a picnic, take a walk, or fish in lake prior to the movie. Full-service snack bar includes popcorn, snacks, candy, and drinks. www.HMC-BSA.org
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by guest speaker Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.
Sept. 5
Community Yard Sale, Bake Sale & Car Wash: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Lunch items available. Car wash by donation from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefits Missions. 610-845-2429. www.buttervalleycc.org
Sept. 12
Pain Hurts. Stress Kills presentation: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing. Presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Event will also be livestreamed to our YouTube channel.
Sept. 13
Elvis Tribute Concert featuring Jeff Krick, Sr.: 4 p.m. at Jim Dietrich Park, Muhlenberg Twp. Refreshments available for sale. Donations will be collected for Jeff. Event presented by Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
