KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m., Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m., Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Aug. 13 Ice Cream Party.
Aug. 13: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "The Readers of Broken Wheel" by Katarina Bivald.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Aug. 14 Toddler Play Time, Aug. 21 Block Party ages 2&up, Aug. 28 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 1 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion.
Thursdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Art Cats 4-5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 8: Yoga 10 a.m. Learn simple poses, stretches and relaxation methods. Elementary school ages.
Aug. 8 and 22: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for Adults and older teens. Read any book from Historical Fiction, Historical Non-fiction, Historical Narrative or Historical Fantasy and join the discussion.
Aug. 9: Craft Night 6:30 p.m. Painted Wooden Signs. Cost is $10, choose design and sign up at Library.
Aug. 15: Jesse the Reptile Guy 10 a.m. at Kutztown Park Bandshell.
Aug. 23: Family Movie Night "Scooby Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost" 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 10, 24: StoryRider - STEAM Storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Aug. 10: Summer Reading Carnival 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All tickets earned by reading books can be used for games, food, and prizes.
Aug. 17: Trim Healthy Mamma 10 a.m., Christian-based healthy eating support group.
Aug. 19: Teen Club's Pizza & Pages, 5 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 26: Movie Night “Pokemon” at 6:15 p.m.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Aug. 8: Back to School Prep for Teens, 6:30pm, Rm 111, Teens, Make & Take, $5/person, Pre-register.
Aug. 12-17: History Graphic Organizer, all ages, fill out & get community feedback.
Aug. 13: Our Place in Space, 6pm, Rm 111, Berks County Amateur Astronomical Society presentation
Aug. 15: Full Moon Folklore, 6:30pm, Rm 111, Adult, Moon presentation and art project.
Aug. 16: Science Workshop, 12n, Rm 111, Explore science with Amanda
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. & Thursdays 10 a.m. in Library, creative building for all ages
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Rm 111
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111 for teen topic exploration.
Open MAKERspace: Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m. & Fridays noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rm 111
Pool Storytime: Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool, pool fee applies.
A Universe of Storytime, Wednesdays: 10 a.m. in Library for preschool & elementary story/activity time
Preschool Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm111 (Aug. 16 at Fleetwood Park).
Summer Movies: Tuesdays 1 p.m. & Fridays 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111
AREA EVENTS
Aug.9
Hamburg Strand: showing “The Art Of Racing in the Rain” Aug. 9 to 15.
Aug. 11
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Aug. 13
Classic Movie Night: at Hamburg Strand at 7 p.m. showing “Jailhouse Rock.”
Aug. 15
Berks County Patriots meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesport Market. Joel Saint, Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society, presents "The Bible as the Basis for Western Survival;" Rod Miller, Berks County Patriots Legislative Chairman, presents "Collectivism;” Deb Olivieri, Berks County Election Director, demonstrates new voting machines. All welcome.
Aug. 15
Full Moon Float: 7 p.m. at Blue Marsh Lake- Church Road parking area. Paddle part of the lake looking for wildlife and watch the night sky light up the water. Dress up your boat with glow-sticks for color-fun contest. Bring own kayak or reserve one through Blue Marsh Outdoors, 610-488-5540, www.bluemarshoutdoors.com. The trip is for people with paddling experience, and is limited to 25 people. Program presented by a partnership with Blue Marsh Outdoors, U.S.A.C.E. Blue Marsh Lake, Township of Spring Parks & Recreation, and Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. Pre-registration is required to 610-374-2944 by Aug. 9. Rain date is Aug. 16.
Aug. 17
Peach Festival: 3 to 8 p.m. at Bern Reformed UCC Picnic Grove, 3196 Bernville Road, Rt. 183. Rain or shine. Food, drinks, children's games, music by Brass Pocket. Public invited.
Aug. 18
Philharmonic Band Concert: 6 p.m. at Fleetwood Park. Rain date is Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. Refreshments available at 5 p.m. Free concert hosted by the Fleetwood Legion. The band is directed by the Legion Commander, Jay A. Smith, a life-long resident of Fleetwood. Come out and enjoy an evening of good old fashion band music. For information call Commander Smith at 610-944-0727.
Aug. 18
Twill Weave Pail Basket Workshop: 12 to 4 p.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading (Bern Twp.) Solid wood bottom and twill weave pattern. Bring a bucket, flathead screwdriver, scissors, 10 spring clothes pins and towel. Cost $30. Registration and deadline for payment to Vicky Heffner by Aug. 10. Call 610 374-8839. Presented by Berks County Parks and Recreation Department.
Aug. 21
Luau Concert: 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon. Put on your favorite Hawaiian or floral t-shirt and be prepared to “jump in the line” during a performance by the Joe Mixon Band. Experience the unique sounds of the steel drums, guitar and ukulele as the group entertains to the rhythms of calypso classics, reggae favorites, and relaxing beach-themed music. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Aug. 19; call 484-637-8200.