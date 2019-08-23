Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.; Teen Tuesday 3 p.m. ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Sept. 4 Play K Ages 4&up, Sept. 11 Toddler Play Time, Sept. 18 Block Party ages 2&up, Sept. 25 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m. ; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Sept. 3: The Camel ProjectAnti-Bullying Campaign First Impressions Workshop 7 p.m. What's your body language saying about you? Discuss nonverbal communications with this interactive workshop for elementary school ages and their parents
Sept. 5: Adult Craft Night at 6:30 p.m. Come make a Coffee Filter Wreath. Cost is $10. Bring glue gun/glue and embellishments. Sign up at Library.
Sept. 10: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Sept. 5: SAT Class I. Master the SATs with this 6-week course taught by a retired HS teacher. There is a charge. Pre-registration required.
Sept. 17: Preschool Early Learning Academy Tuesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. At our Montessori-style preschool, students engage in hands-on learning and play over the 10-week course. Pre-registration required. There is a charge.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
4th Tuesdays: Friends of FAPL Meeting 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Tuesdays: Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111.
Wednesdays: Stay and Play, 9:30 a.m. in Library.
Fridays: Homeschool MAKERspace, 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111.
Sept. 2: Labor Day, Library Closed
Sept. 24: Author Visit at Keystone Villa, 2 p.m., all ages.
AREA EVENTS
Aug. 30
Hamburg Strand: showing “Angry Birds 2” from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. No showings Aug. 31.
Sept. 1
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange #1777, Topton Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale. Pickup Sept. 9 at the grange hall from 3-5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Sept. 5
Hamburg Area Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Area High School LGI room. Program entitled “The Lure of Antique Clocks” presented by Don and Eileen Muzyka. Demonstration of their creativity and the engineering basis of how they work includes displays and photos.
Sept. 6
Starwatch in Northern Berks: 7:30 p.m. at Kernsville Dam Recreation Area. Gaze into the night sky to view planets and star constellations with members of the Berks County Amateur Astronomical Society. Bring your own telescope if you have one, a flashlight and chairs to enjoy a late summer evening of starwatching. Co-presented with Blue Mountain Wildlife Inc. Cloud or rain date is Sept. 7. This program is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-2944, visitwww.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation.
Sept. 8
Strausstown Fire Company Car Show Breakfast: 6 to 10 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave. and at Strausstown Car Show. Benefits the Apparatus Fund.
Sept. 8
Concert on Grandparents Day. 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Celebrate National Grandparents Day and enjoy summer concert finale starring the Berks County Brass, a brass quintet composed of members from the Reading Pops Orchestra led by principal conductor Dr. Willis Rapp. Enjoy a soft pretzel and root beer float while listening to sounds of classical brass literature, jazz, pops, marches and more. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Sept. 7; call 484-637-8200.
Sept. 8
Grandparents Day Celebration: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the parking area behind the Old Main building, 1 S. Home Ave. Public is invited. Antique car show and musical entertainment by the Dan Flok Duo. Free birch beer floats 2:30 to 3 p.m. Additional food, including bake-sale items, will be for sale; proceeds from some sales benefit the senior living community’s benevolent care fund. 610-682-1413
Sept. 12
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, located in Old Main on the campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Those interested in attending the session are asked to call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or (610) 682-1504 to register.
Sept. 13 & 14
12th Annual Leesport Area Community Days: Sept. 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sept 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Leesport Playground. Community event hosted by Leesport Area Historical Society. Food, rides, games both days. Friday Car cruise in 5-8 p.m. and Dave Mell Band 7-10 p.m. Saturday Mitch & the Moodswings 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 17
Bereavement Forum: 10 a.m. at The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 South Home Ave., Topton. Topic of discussion is “Letting Go: What to Do with My Loved One’s Possessions.” Forum is held the third Tuesday of each month in Deibert Hall on the first floor of the skilled nursing care center on the Topton campus. Facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula, chaplain, the forums are sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes of Topton and Kutztown. For more information, call The Lutheran Home at Topton at 610-682-1400.
Sept. 21
Hamburg Grange All-You-Can-Eat Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at Hamburg Area High School. The Grange wants to say THANK YOU to all veterans and active military by giving you a free meal at the dinner.