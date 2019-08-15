Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m., Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m., Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Aug. 13 Ice Cream Party.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Aug. 28 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 1 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion.
Thursdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Art Cats 4-5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 22: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for Adults and older teens. Read any book from Historical Fiction, Historical Non-fiction, Historical Narrative or Historical Fantasy and join the discussion.
Aug. 23: Family Movie Night "Scooby Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost" 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 24: StoryRider - STEAM Storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Aug. 26: Movie Night “Pokemon” at 6:15 p.m.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. & Thursdays 10 a.m. in Library creative building for all ages
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Rm 111
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111 for teen topic exploration.
Open MAKERspace: Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m. & Fridays noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rm 111
Pool Storytime: Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool, pool fee applies.
Preschool Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm111
Summer Movies: Tuesdays 1 p.m. & Fridays 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111
AREA EVENTS
Aug. 22
The Giving Jar: 10 a.m. at Kutztown Community Library 70 Bieber Alley. Author Lisa Werley will read her book and educate kids and parents on allowance, creative ways of saving money, and the importance of giving to others. Kids will make their own jars to take home. Sign up at Library.
Aug. 23
Hamburg Strand: showing “47 Meters Down Uncaged” from Aug. 23 to 29.
Aug. 26
Medicare Benefits program: 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. “Know Your Medicare Benefits” presented by Berks Encore. Guest speaker John Vogel, a volunteer Medicare counselor with Berks Encore’s APPRISE program, will help take some of the guesswork out of your retirement with a discussion on Medicare benefits. Learn more about your Medicare options, how to enroll, what does Medicare cover, options for supplemental coverage, financial assistance availability and more. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP at 484-637-8200.
Aug. 26
Leesport Area Historical Society Business Meeting: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St. Leesport. Meeting followed by a viewing of "Best of Programs."
Aug. 27
Faith Movie Night: 7 p.m. Hamburg Strand showing “Facing the Giants.”
Aug. 28
Conversaction con Amigos: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Bring a Show & Tell item to kick off a new season. Join us for a time of bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
Sept. 1
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange #1777, Topton Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale. Pickup Sept. 9 at the grange hall from 3-5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Sept. 13 & 14
12th Annual Leesport Area Community Days: Sept. 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sept 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Leesport Playground. Community event hosted by Leesport Area Historical Society. Food, rides, games both days. Friday Car cruise in 5-8 p.m. and Dave Mell Band 7-10 p.m. Saturday Mitch & the Moodswings 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.