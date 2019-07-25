Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m., Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m., Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Aug. 6 create own sent with Paisley & Company (sign up at library).
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Aug. 7 Play K Ages 4&up.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 1 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion.
Thursdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Art Cats 4-5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 8: Yoga 10 a.m. Learn simple poses, stretches and relaxation methods. Elementary school ages.
Aug. 8 and 22: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for Adults and older teens. Read any book from Historical Fiction, Historical Non-fiction, Historical Narrative or Historical Fantasy and join the discussion.
Aug. 9: Craft Night 6:30 p.m. Painted Wooden Signs. Cost is $10, choose design and sign up at Library.
Aug. 15: Jesse the Reptile Guy 10 a.m. at Kutztown Park Bandshell.
Aug. 10, 24: StoryRider - STEAM Storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Aug. 5: Teen Club 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 10: Summer Reading Carnival 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Play games, win prizes, enjoy great carnival food and homemade baked goods.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Family Book: “The Fourteenth Goldfish” by Jennifer Holm. Club Activities in library.
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play 9:30 a.m.; Open MAKERspace noon all ages; Summer Movie 6:30 p.m.
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. all ages.
Tuesdays: Summer Movie 1 p.m.; Pool Storytime 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool; Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m.; Open MAKERspace 6 p.m. all ages.
Wednesdays: A Universe of Storytime 10 a.m., Preschool & elementary ages.
Thursdays: Build It! 10 a.m. all ages.
Aug. 5-10 Writing Submission, all ages, submit an original written piece and get feedback.
Aug. 7: Star Wars to Starry Night, 11am, Rm 111, all ages, art program, Pre-register..
Aug. 8: Back to School Prep for Teens, 6:30pm, Rm 111, Teens, Make & Take, $5/person, Pre-register.
A Universe of Stories and Exploration Summer Program continues until Aug. 17. Prizes picked each week!
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. & Thursdays 10 a.m. in Library creative building for all ages
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Rm 111
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111 for teen topic exploration.
Open MAKERspace: Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m. & Fridays noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rm 111
Pool Storytime: Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool, pool fee applies.
A Universe of Storytime, Wednesdays: 10 a.m. in Library for preschool & elementary story/activity time
Preschool Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm111 (Aug. 16 at Fleetwood Park).
Summer Movies: Tuesdays 1 p.m. & Fridays 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111
AREA EVENTS
Aug. 1
Kit's Interactive Theater: 10 a.m. at Kutztown Community Library. Show explores astronomy, history, improv and music. Elementary school ages. Sponsored by Friends of the Kutztown Community Library.
Aug. 2
Country Dancing with DJ Jack: at Shartlesville Grange, 71 N. 4th St. Dancing 7:30-10:30 p.m. Food 6:30 to 8 p.m. Donation $6. Proceeds benefit outreach programs by Shartlesville Lions Club. 610-698-0577
Aug. 2
Hamburg Strand: showing “The Lion King” Aug. 2 to 8.
Aug. 3
Evening at the Lounge: 7 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. Auditorium will become a retro “Mocktail” Lounge. Live performance of Big Band tunes by Stephen Perno. Free and open to the community with donations graciously accepted.
Aug. 3
Bernville Community Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Umbenhauer Park in Bernville, starts with 5K race. Register at 7 a.m. or visit https://www.pretzelcitysports.com/calendar_event/bernville-community-day-5k-run/, stop in Bernville Area Community Library. Food from local non-profits, Art Bus and games for kids, silent auction, used book sale, cow pie bingo, karaoke, live music, Vendor and Craft Fair. Fireworks 9 p.m. Proceeds support library and Bernville Beautification Committee. Vendors can register at bernvillelibrary.com. Visit bernvilleborough.org for updated schedule.
Aug. 3
Elvis Tribute Concert: 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Shake, rattle and roll with award-winning Elvis tribute artist, Jeff Krick Jr. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Aug. 1; call 484-637-8200.
Aug. 3
Library Express: Join Kutztown Community Library on a scenic train ride on Kutztown’s Allentown & Auburn Railroad. Tickets for sale in advance for four different rides or purchase that day at Kutztown train station. kutztownlibrary.org or 610-683-5820
Aug. 3
Blacksmith Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Dry Road Farm, 202 Highland Road, Wernersville. Family-friendly free event by the PA Artist-Blacksmith's Association. Forging demonstrations and contest, hands-on activities for adults and children. pabasite.org or facebook.com/PABlacksmiths
Aug. 4
71st annual Eck Family Reunion: 10 a.m. at Emmaus Community Park, 1401 Shimerville Road, in Rotary Pavilion. Lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Bring covered dish or dessert. Children’s games, guessing games, door prizes, raffle, cake walk. Call Lori Berta at 610-533-9679.
Aug. 6
Elvis show by Jeff Krick Sr.: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Strand.
Aug. 11
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.