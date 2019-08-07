Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m., Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m., Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Aug. 13 Ice Cream Party.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Aug. 21 Block Party ages 2&up, Aug. 28 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 1 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion.
Thursdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Art Cats 4-5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 15: Jesse the Reptile Guy 10 a.m. at Kutztown Park Bandshell.
Aug. 22: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for Adults and older teens. Read any book from Historical Fiction, Historical Non-fiction, Historical Narrative or Historical Fantasy and join the discussion.
Aug. 23: Family Movie Night "Scooby Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost" 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 24: StoryRider - STEAM Storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Aug. 17: Trim Healthy Mamma 10 a.m., Christian-based healthy eating support group.
Aug. 19: Teen Club's Pizza & Pages, 5 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 26: Movie Night “Pokemon” at 6:15 p.m.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Aug. 15: Full Moon Folklore, 6:30pm, Rm 111, Adult, Moon presentation and art project.
Aug. 16: Science Workshop, 12n, Rm 111, Explore science with Amanda
Recurring Events: (no events last 2 weeks of August unless noted) A Universe of Stories and Exploration Summer Program continues until Aug. 17. Prizes picked each week!
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. & Thursdays 10 a.m. in Library creative building for all ages
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Rm 111
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111 for teen topic exploration.
Open MAKERspace: Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m. & Fridays noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rm 111
Pool Storytime: Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool, pool fee applies.
A Universe of Storytime, Wednesdays: 10 a.m. in Library for preschool & elementary story/activity time
Preschool Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm111 (Aug. 16 at Fleetwood Park).
Summer Movies: Tuesdays 1 p.m. & Fridays 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111
AREA EVENTS
Aug. 15
Berks County Patriots meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesport Market. Joel Saint, Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society, presents "The Bible as the Basis for Western Survival;" Rod Miller, Berks County Patriots Legislative Chairman, presents "Collectivism;” Deb Olivieri, Berks County Election Director, demonstrates new voting machines. All welcome.
Aug. 15
Full Moon Float: 7 p.m. at Blue Marsh Lake- Church Road parking area. Paddle part of the lake looking for wildlife and watch the night sky light up the water. Dress up your boat with glow-sticks for color-fun contest. Bring own kayak or reserve one through Blue Marsh Outdoors, 610-488-5540, www.bluemarshoutdoors.com. The trip is for people with paddling experience, and is limited to 25 people. Program presented by a partnership with Blue Marsh Outdoors, U.S.A.C.E. Blue Marsh Lake, Township of Spring Parks & Recreation, and Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. Pre-registration is required to 610-374-2944 by Aug. 9. Rain date is Aug. 16.
Aug. 16
2019 #Muckproof Tour: Aug. 16 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Original Muck Boot Company comes to Cabela’s, Hamburg, for boot and shoe try-ons, raffles and a social media contest, held at Muck trailer, demonstrating the brand’s promise to keep you dry and protected no matter the elements. www.muckbootcompany.com and at @Facebook.com/muckbootco; @muckbootco on Instagram.
Aug. 17
Peach Festival: 3 to 8 p.m. at Bern Reformed UCC Picnic Grove, 3196 Bernville Road, Rt. 183. Rain or shine. Food, drinks, children's games, music by Brass Pocket. Public invited.
Aug. 18
Philharmonic Band Concert: 6 p.m. at Fleetwood Park. Rain date is Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. Refreshments available at 5 p.m. Free concert hosted by the Fleetwood Legion. The band is directed by the Legion Commander, Jay A. Smith, a life-long resident of Fleetwood. Come out and enjoy an evening of good old fashion band music. For information call Commander Smith at 610-944-0727.
Aug. 18
Twill Weave Pail Basket Workshop: 12 to 4 p.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading (Bern Twp.) Solid wood bottom and twill weave pattern. Bring a bucket, flathead screwdriver, scissors, 10 spring clothes pins and towel. Cost $30. Registration and deadline for payment to Vicky Heffner by Aug. 10. Call 610 374-8839. Presented by Berks County Parks and Recreation Department.
August 20
Peach Festival: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Reformed UCC, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. Ticket includes a fresh peach sundae, cake and beverage. Take out is available. Pre-order take-out by calling the church office at 610-562-2593. Tickets can be purchased at the church office.
Aug. 21
Luau Concert: 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon. Put on your favorite Hawaiian or floral t-shirt and be prepared to “jump in the line” during a performance by the Joe Mixon Band. Experience the unique sounds of the steel drums, guitar and ukulele as the group entertains to the rhythms of calypso classics, reggae favorites, and relaxing beach-themed music. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Aug. 19; call 484-637-8200.
Aug. 22
The Giving Jar: 10 a.m. at Kutztown Community Library 70 Bieber Alley. Author Lisa Werley will read her book and educate kids and parents on allowance, creative ways of saving money, and the importance of giving to others. Kids will make their own jars to take home. Sign up at Library.
Aug. 26
Medicare Benefits program: 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. “Know Your Medicare Benefits” presented by Berks Encore. Guest speaker John Vogel, a volunteer Medicare counselor with Berks Encore’s APPRISE program, will help take some of the guesswork out of your retirement with a discussion on Medicare benefits. Learn more about your Medicare options, how to enroll, what does Medicare cover, options for supplemental coverage, financial assistance availability and more. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP at 484-637-8200.
Aug. 28
Conversaction con Amigos: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Bring a Show & Tell item to kick off a new season. Join us for a time of bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.