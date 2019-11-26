Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.
Dec. 9, 16: Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges. Community Threads 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. community sewing group.
Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Dec. 10, 17: Tunes & Tots 10 a.m. short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. activities, snacks for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Dec. 11 - Toddler Play.
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Dec. 12, 19: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11a.m.
Art Cats: 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. Art, crafts and fun for elementary school ages.
Dec. 10: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "A Redbird Christmas" by Fannie Flagg.
Dec. 13: Gifts in a Jar - Come make taco seasoning, muffin or cake mix and hot cocoa at 6:30 p.m. $20. Ages 16+. Must sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yybowoyo and pay at the library. Presented by Michelle from Compliments to the Chef/Healthy Hands Cooking Classes.
HAMBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY
New York City Bus Trip: Dec. 14 leave Hamburg Middle School 8 a.m. and return 8:30 p.m. NYC drop off, 6 p.m. pick up Bryant Park, 41st Street and Avenue of the Americas. $55 per person. Call Hamburg Public Library, 610-562-2843.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages
Teen Tuesdays: (no Dec. 24 & 31) 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library (no Dec. 25), ages 3-5.
Baby Lapsit: every other Thursday (Dec. 12, no Dec. 26) 5:30 p.m., birth to age 2
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no Dec. 27), ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 (no Dec. 27), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Dec. 10: Klinger’s Cookie Decorating and Troegs Beer Tasting Fundraiser 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 14: YMCA Santa Parade & Main Street Holiday Open House 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fleetwood Community Center
Dec. 15: Borough Annual Tree Lighting, Fleetwood Park, Story & Activities
Dec. 18: Polar Express Family Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Story & Activity Stations. All ages.
Dec. 20: Creative Play Field Trip at Willow Run Farm, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Farm, 270 Hoch Road, Fleetwood
Dec. 24 & 25: Library Closed
Dec. 27: A STEAM-y Winter’s Morn, 10 a.m. to noon, STEAM activities. All ages.
Dec. 31: Library Closed
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Dec. 7: Holiday Crafts 10 to noon, $5 fee for crafts to make and take home.
Dec. 10: Cookies for Santa 12:30 p.m. Free. Traditions Around the World.
Dec. 14: Pancake Breakfast with The Grinch 9:30 to 11 a.m. $7 kids/$10 adults.
AREA EVENTS
Christmas Open House: Andulhea Heritage Center, located behind Hill Funeral Home in Rehrersburg, each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Free admission. The gift shop will be open. This year’s theme is “Star of Wonder – the Nativity”. 610-468-9736
Dec. 6
The Hannah Violet Trio: Kutztown Folk Music Society concert 7:30 p.m. at Janelle's Restaurant & Catering Hall, 360 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Doors open 6 p.m. Admission charged. Call Keith 484-336-9639 or Peggy 610-683-5224. Visit www.kfms.org
Dec. 7
Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul's UCC 47 S. Whiteoak St., Kutztown. Christmas mice, decorations, crafts, cookies, white elephants, eat-in or take-out food.
Dec. 8
Strausstown Fire Company’s Holiday Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Dec. 12
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave. Register at 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504.
Dec. 12
Berks County Patriots Meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Christmas Party honoring veterans. Donations to Veterans Making a Difference. All welcome.
Dec. 14
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County Christmas luncheon and meeting: 12:30 p.m. at Chef Alan's in West Reading. Call Fran at 610-621-8699 for reservations by Dec. 7.
Dec. 14
Outdoor live nativity: 20 minute shows telling the Christmas story every half hour from 5 to 7 p.m. (last show starts at 7 p.m.). Includes live animals. Admission is free. Free refreshments served. No rain or snow date.
Dec. 14
Cookie and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to noon, New Jerusalem Zion UCC, 1456 Krumsville Road, Krumsville (Rt. 737 across from Greenwich Elementary). 610-756-6892