Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.
Dec. 16: Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges. Community Threads 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. community sewing group. All are welcome.
Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Dec. 17: Tunes & Tots 10 a.m. short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. activities, snacks for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Dec. 18 Block Party ages 2 and up.
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Dec. 12, 19: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11a.m.
Art Cats: 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. Art, crafts and fun for elementary school ages.
Dec. 19: Kutztown Area Garden Club 7 p.m.
Dec. 13: Gifts in a Jar - Come make taco seasoning, muffin or cake mix and hot cocoa at 6:30 p.m. $20. Ages 16+. Must sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yybowoyo and pay at the library. Presented by Michelle from Compliments to the Chef/Healthy Hands Cooking Classes.
Dec. 20: Family Movie Night - "Home Alone" 12 p.m.
HAMBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY
New York City Bus Trip: Dec. 14 leave Hamburg Middle School 8 a.m. and return 8:30 p.m. NYC drop off, 6p.m. pick up Bryant Park, 41st Street and Avenue of the Americas. Call Hamburg Public Library, 610-562-2843.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages
Teen Tuesdays: (no Dec. 24 & 31) 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library (no Dec. 25), ages 3-5.
Baby Lapsit: every other Thursday (Dec. 12, no Dec. 26) 5:30 p.m., birth to age 2
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no Dec. 27), ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 (no Dec. 27), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Dec. 14: YMCA Santa Parade & Main Street Holiday Open House 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fleetwood Community Center
Dec. 15: Borough Annual Tree Lighting, Fleetwood Park, Story & Activities
Dec. 18: Polar Express Family Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Story & Activity Stations. All ages.
Dec. 20: Creative Play Field Trip at Willow Run Farm, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Farm, 270 Hoch Road, Fleetwood
Dec. 24 & 25: Library Closed
Dec. 27: A STEAM-y Winter’s Morn, 10 a.m. to noon, STEAM activities. All ages.
Dec. 31: Library Closed
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Dec. 10: Cookies for Santa 12:30 p.m. Free. Traditions Around the World.
Dec. 14: Pancake Breakfast with The Grinch 9:30 to 11 a.m. $7 kids/$10 adults. Pre-registration required.
Dec. 17: Book Club reviews “The Feather Thief” by Kirk W. Johnson 6 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
Christmas Open House: Andulhea Heritage Center, located behind Hill Funeral Home in Rehrersburg, each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Free admission. The gift shop will be open. This year’s theme is “Star of Wonder – the Nativity”. 610-468-9736
Dec. 12
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave. Register at 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504.
Dec. 12
Berks County Patriots Meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Christmas Party honoring veterans. Donations to Veterans Making a Difference. All welcome.
Dec. 14
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County Christmas luncheon and meeting: 12:30 p.m. at Chef Alan's in West Reading. Call Fran at 610-621-8699 for reservations by Dec. 7.
Dec. 14
Outdoor live nativity: 20 minute shows telling the Christmas story every half hour from 5 to 7 p.m. (last show starts at 7 p.m.). Includes live animals. Admission is free. Free refreshments served. No rain or snow date.
Dec. 14
Cookie and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to noon, New Jerusalem Zion UCC, 1456 Krumsville Road, Krumsville (Rt. 737 across from Greenwich Elementary). 610-756-6892
Dec. 14
Kutztown University Jazz Band Concert "Swinging with Love + Joy:" 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St., Fleetwood. A free will offering will be collected during the concert to benefit the KU Jazz Band Program. 610-944-8388
Dec. 15
Leesport Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. at Leesport Lockhouse on E. Wall Street. Personalize an ornament for the tree, write letters to Santa, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Santa arrives at 6pm to light the tree. Free event organized by the Leesport Recreation Board. Sponsored by local businesses; Dino’s Wings and Things, DJSLAMM Productions, and Crave Press.
Dec. 18
Fleetwood Area Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. in their meeting room in the Community Center. The early years of Walt Disney World will be discussed by our members, and former WDW employees, Arthur Counts (Engineering and Goofy) and Rhonda Counts (Design). The public is invited.
Dec. 29
Free Piano Concert: 2 p.m. at St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. Free piano concert by Cody Knight, formerly of Shoemakersvlle, and a Hamburg area graduate.