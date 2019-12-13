Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.
Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. activities, snacks for ages 12 and up.
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Dec. 19: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11a.m.
Art Cats: 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Art, crafts and fun for elementary school ages.
Dec. 19: Kutztown Area Garden Club 7 p.m.
Dec. 20: Family Movie Night - "Home Alone" 12 p.m.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages
Teen Tuesdays: (no Dec. 24 & 31) 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library (no Dec. 25), ages 3-5.
Baby Lapsit: every other Thursday (Dec. 12, no Dec. 26) 5:30 p.m., birth to age 2
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no Dec. 27), ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 (no Dec. 27), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Dec. 20: Creative Play Field Trip at Willow Run Farm, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Farm, 270 Hoch Road, Fleetwood
Dec. 24 & 25: Library Closed
Dec. 27: A STEAM-y Winter’s Morn, 10 a.m. to noon, STEAM activities. All ages.
Dec. 31: Library Closed
HAMBURG STRAND
Dec. 10 to 26: showing “Star Wars the Rise of Skywalker.”
Dec. 21: showing “White Christmas” at 1 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
Christmas Open House: Andulhea Heritage Center, located behind Hill Funeral Home in Rehrersburg, each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Free admission. The gift shop will be open. This year’s theme is “Star of Wonder – the Nativity”. 610-468-9736
Dec. 20
Reading Philharmonic Orchestra Concert: 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St., Fleetwood. A free will offering collected during concert to benefit Reading Philharmonic Orchestra. 610-944-8388
Dec. 29
Free Piano Concert: 2 p.m. at St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. Free piano concert by Cody Knight, formerly of Shoemakersvlle, and a Hamburg area graduate.
Jan. 1
14th Annual New Year's Day, Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. John's EL Church, 99 Pine St., Hamburg. Adults - $9, Children under 12 - $4.50. Pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, beverages and homemade dessert. 610-562-4440 or 610-562-8732.
Jan. 4
Bus trip to PA Farm Show: sponsored by Hamburg Grange. Leave Hamburg 8:15 a.m., leave Farm Show 5 p.m., $20 per seat. 610-207-9755