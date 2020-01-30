Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges; Community Threads community sewing group 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11a.m.; Art Cats crafts for elementary school ages 4 to 5 p.m.; LEGOS playtime for elementary school ages at 5 p.m.
Book Sale: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tunes & Tots: short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5 Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Activities, snacks & friends for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Feb. 12 Toddler Play Time. Feb. 19 Block Party playtime with blocks for ages 2&up. Feb. 26 Toddler Play Time.
Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Wednesdays. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Feb. 6: Craft Night for ages 13 and older. Iris Folding at 6:30 p.m. Cost $1. Sign up at Library.
Feb. 11: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "The Sun is Also a Star" by Nichola Yoon.
Feb. 12: Kutztown Movie Club 7 p.m. showing "The Wizard of Oz" with Judy Garland & Ray Bolger. Pre and post viewing discussion.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. in Library, creative building for all ages.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Family EXPLORE night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. in Library, geared for ages 3-5.
Creative Play Fridays: 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, geared for ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace Fridays: 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art 2nd week in month 3 to 4 p.m.
February: Library Lovers Month. Enter to win a Gift Card when you tell us “How you Love the Library”
Center Space Stations: Labyrinth Jan. 31 to Feb. 13; FAMS Coloring Activity Feb. 14 to 27; Listening Feb. 28 to March 12.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Feb. 6: Teen Club 6:30 p.m., pre-register.
Feb. 7: Day Hikes 10 a.m. for homeschool children and their families. Learn how to have a safe and enjoyable time hiking local trails. Pre-register.
Feb. 10: Art and Literature with Miss Shannon for homeschool children 12:30 p.m. Pre-register.
Feb. 11: Library 101 for kids 1 p.m. Learn how to find a book, about library resources. Pre-register.
Feb. 11: Library 101 for adults 4 p.m. Pre-register.
Feb. 6, 13, 20 & 27: Storytime 11 a.m.
Feb. 14: Betsy's Books 11 a.m. Special storytime for all ages.
Feb. 15: Trim Healthy Mama 10 a.m.
HAMBURG STRAND
Feb. 7 to 13: showing “1917.”
Feb. 8 & 9: showing “Knox Mine Disaster” documentary at 1 p.m.
Feb. 11: Classic Night at 7 p.m. showing “Love Story.”
AREA EVENTS
Feb. 6
Hamburg Area Historical Society shows “Hiwwe wie Driwwe- Pfalzisch in America:” 7 p.m. at Hamburg High School, LGI room. German documentary that compares Palatine language and culture in the Germany Rhineland Pfalz region with the PA German language and culture in America.
Feb. 7
Cabin Fever Game Night: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Krumsville. Night of fun and fellowship for all ages. Light refreshments provided. Hosted by the Local Shared Outreach Group. 610-756-6210
Feb. 8
AYCE Pot Pie Dinner: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Union Church in Shoemakersville. Served family style. Includes salad bar, drink, dessert and pot pie. Take outs are also available starting at 2 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12. For more information or questions call Chuck at 610-562-9396.
Feb. 8 & 9
Knox Mine Disaster Documentary: showing at Hamburg Strand Feb. 8 and 9 at 1 p.m.
Feb. 9
Valentine Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Feb. 10
Ancestry Workshop: 2 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. The Why and How our Ancestors Got Here - Learn about the conditions that drove people to want to come to the "New World". Focusing on the Pennsylvania Dutch but also on other Europeans. Presented by Darlene Moyer, local historian and genealogist. Snow date is Feb. 17, 2 p.m. Cost is $5. Sign up at Library. 610-683-5820
Feb. 10
Berks Photographic Society presents "What Judges Look For:" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Examine both the objective and subjective things that make a photograph great and exhibition worthy. Presentation with audience participation. Event is free.
Feb. 13
Session on adoption, foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.