Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.
Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Tunes & Tots: 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A time of short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. activities, snacks for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Jan. 22 - Block Party - A playtime with blocks for children ages 2&up. Jan. 29 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Jan. 29: Conversacion con Amigos 7 p.m. Bring a Show & Tell item to kick off a new season. Join us for a time of bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. (not held Jan. 20) creative building for all ages
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5. Not held Jan. 1.
Baby Lapsit: every other Thursday 5:30 p.m., birth to age 2
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 (not held Jan. 31), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Family EXPLORE Night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Ongoing: Center Space activity station for all ages, changes every 2 weeks.
Jan. 28: FASD Teach Me to Read at Home, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Andrew Maier Elementary School. Preschoolers & parents.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Jan. 18: Trim Healthy Mama 10 a.m. Jump start that New Year's resolution to lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle by joining Kellee Wood and her Trim Healthy Mama group.
Jan. 21: Pennsylvania History, a new Home School Series presented by Miss Shannon Lehman 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: Book Club reviews “Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World” by Penelope Bagie 6 p.m.
HAMBURG STRAND
Jan. 17 to 23: showing “Dr. Doolittle.”
Jan. 17: showing of “Animal House” canceled.
AREA EVENTS
Jan. 16
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley 610-683-5820
Jan. 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesport Market. Ron Boltz gives Property Tax Elimination Update. Theo Judson, age 17, presents Preserving America for the Next Generation. Joshua Mutzel gives 2020 Census. Free. All invited.
Jan. 18
SteelCreek: 8 p.m. at Kutztown Fire Company, 310 Noble St., Kutztown. Country music band SteelCreek makes its debut. Open to the public. No cover charge. Visit www.steelcreekband.us.
Jan. 18 and 19
Berks County Wine Trail Winter Warmer Wine Tasting Weekend: noon to 5 p.m. both days. Enjoy featured wines together with samples of hot soups, desserts, and other comfort-inspired pairings. Self-guided tour of 11 trail wineries, www.berkscountywinetrail.com/wineries/. No reservations or tickets needed. Note, most wineries charge a tasting fee for their full wine list.
Jan. 20
Early History of the Reading Museum: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Berks Photographic Society program presented by society member Ivan Bub on how the Reading Museum and Art Gallery came to be a reality. Free.
Jan. 27
Leesport Area Historical Society presentation: 7 p.m. at Bethany EC Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. "The Bridges of Leesport" presented by local historian Ryan Strause.
Jan. 27
Backyard Bird Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Berks Photographic Society program presented by Ginnie Lodge, member, on ideas and tools to make interesting and pleasing images of birds in your own backyard. Free.
Feb. 2
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. Open House at the Museum, 128 Main Street Leesport.