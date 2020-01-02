Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.
Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Tunes & Tots: 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A time of short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. activities, snacks for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Jan. 15 - Toddler Play Time. Jan. 22 - Block Party - A playtime with blocks for children ages 2&up. Jan. 29 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Jan. 14: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "Finding Dorothy" by Elizabeth Letts.
Jan. 29: Conversacion con Amigos 7 p.m. Bring a Show & Tell item to kick off a new season. Join us for a time of bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. (not held Jan. 20) creative building for all ages
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5. Not held Jan. 1.
Baby Lapsit: every other Thursday 5:30 p.m., birth to age 2
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 (not held Jan. 31), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Family EXPLORE Night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Ongoing: Center Space activity station for all ages, changes every 2 weeks.
Jan. 13: Library Closed.
Jan. 15: FASD Family Education Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Andrew Maier Elementary School.
Jan. 28: FASD Teach Me to Read at Home, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Andrew Maier Elementary School. Preschoolers & parents.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Jan. 9: Time Management Meeting 6 p.m. Learn how to prioritize, reduce procrastination, and make the most of your time.
Jan. 9: Story Time every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jan. 18: Trim Healthy Mama 10 a.m. Jump start that New Year's resolution to lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle by joining Kellee Wood and her Trim Healthy Mama group.
Jan. 21: Pennsylvania History, a new Home School Series presented by Miss Shannon Lehman 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: Book Club reviews “Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World” by Penelope Bagie 6 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
Jan. 9
Session on adoption, foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Staff explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child or youth. Learn about children available for adoption as well as foster care, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care. Call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
Jan. 11
Cub Scout Pack 575 Spaghetti Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Grange, 46 E. Keller St., Topton. Adults $10, Kids $6.
Jan. 12
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund.
Jan. 13
Berks Photographic Society monthly digital photo competition: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. See the submissions for this month's topic, "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" displayed on our high definition screen, and hear critique that will help improve your own photographic skills. Event is free. Hosted for its members, but anyone can attend.
Jan. 16
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley 610-683-5820
Jan. 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesport Market. Ron Boltz gives Property Tax Elimination Update. Theo Judson, age 17, presents Preserving America for the Next Generation. Joshua Mutzel gives 2020 Census. Free. All invited.
Jan. 18 and 19
Berks County Wine Trail Winter Warmer Wine Tasting Weekend: noon to 5 p.m. both days. Enjoy featured wines together with samples of hot soups, desserts, and other comfort-inspired pairings. Self-guided tour of 11 trail wineries, www.berkscountywinetrail.com/wineries/. No reservations or tickets needed. Note, most wineries charge a tasting fee for their full wine list.
Jan. 27
Leesport Area Historical Society presentation: 7 p.m. at Bethany EC Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. "The Bridges of Leesport" presented by local historian Ryan Strause.