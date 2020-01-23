Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges; Community Threads community sewing group 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11a.m.; Art Cats crafts for elementary school ages 4 to 5 p.m.; LEGOS playtime for elementary school ages at 5 p.m.
Book Sale: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tunes & Tots: short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5 Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Activities, snacks & friends for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Feb. 5 Play K Ages 4&up.
Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Wednesdays. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Feb. 6: Craft Night for ages 13 and older. Iris Folding at 6:30 p.m. Cost $1. Sign up at Library.
Feb. 11: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "The Sun is Also a Star" by Nichola Yoon.
Feb. 12: Kutztown Movie Club 7 p.m. showing "The Wizard of Oz" with Judy Garland & Ray Bolger. Pre and post viewing discussion.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. in Library, creative building for all ages.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Family EXPLORE night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. in Library, ages 3-5.
Creative Play Fridays: 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace Fridays: 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art 2nd week in month 3 to 4 p.m.
February: Library Lovers Month. Enter to win a Gift Card when you tell us “How you Love the Library”
Center Space Stations: Labyrinth Jan. 31 to Feb. 13; FAMS Coloring Activity Feb. 14 to 27; Listening Feb. 28 to March 12.
Feb. 1: Take Your Child to the Library Day. Leap into Science Stations set up all day.
AREA EVENTS
Feb. 2
Groundhog Day Celebration for Youth: 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Midway Diner, Bethel. Ages 5 to 12 invited to Groundhog Day at Midway: PA Dutch Folklore and Fun to learn about the PA German (Dutch) language, Groundhog Day traditions and Groundhog Lodges. Activities and refreshments. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Pre-registration suggested due to limited space. RSVP to pgalice2@gmail.com or 717-933-5511 as soon as possible. Snow date is Feb. 9. Event sponsored by the PA German Zammelaaf organization and Midway Diner.
Feb. 2
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. Open House at the Museum, 128 Main Street Leesport.
Feb. 6
Hamburg Area Historical Society shows “Hiwwe wie Driwwe- Pfalzisch in America:” 7 p.m. at Hamburg High School, LGI room. German documentary that compares Palatine language and culture in the Germany Rhineland Pfalz region with the PA German language and culture in America.
Feb. 7
Cabin Fever Game Night: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Krumsville. Night of fun and fellowship for all ages. Light refreshments provided. Hosted by the Local Shared Outreach Group. 610-756-6210
Feb. 8
AYCE Pot Pie Dinner: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Union Church in Shoemakersville. Served family style. Includes salad bar, drink, dessert and pot pie. Take outs are also available starting at 2 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12. For more information or questions call Chuck at 610-562-9396.
Feb. 9
Valentine Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Feb. 10
Ancestry Workshop: 2 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. The Why and How our Ancestors Got Here - Learn about the conditions that drove people to want to come to the New World. Focusing on Pa Dutch but also on other Europeans. Presented by Darlene Moyer, historian and genealogist. Snow date Feb. 17, 2 p.m. Cost $5. Sign up at Library. 610-683-5820
Feb. 16
Fasnacht & Sticky Bun Sale: Feb. 21 pickup 4 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 22 pickup 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. $6 per dozen, Sticky Buns $4 per half dozen. Orders due Feb. 16. Call 610-562-4440/4025.