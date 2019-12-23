Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.
Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Tunes & Tots: 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A time of short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. activities, snacks for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Jan. 8 - Play K Ages 4&up get ready for Kindergarten. Jan. 15 - Toddler Play Time. Jan. 22 - Block Party - A playtime with blocks for children ages 2&up. Jan. 29 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Jan. 7: Journaling Workshop. Discover the Power of Your Own Words. 6:30 p.m. Learn the history, methods and benefits of keeping a personal journal. Sign up at Library.
Jan. 8: Kutztown Movie Club 7 p.m. "Love Among the Ruins" with Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier. Pre and post viewing discussion.
Jan. 14: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "Finding Dorothy" by Elizabeth Letts.
Jan. 29: Conversacion con Amigos 7 p.m. Bring a Show & Tell item to kick off a new season. Join us for a time of bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. (not held Jan. 20) creative building for all ages
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5. Not held Jan. 1.
Baby Lapsit: every other Thursday 5:30 p.m., birth to age 2
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 (not held Jan. 31), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Family EXPLORE Night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Ongoing: Center Space activity station for all ages, changes every 2 weeks.
Jan. 1 and 13: Library Closed.
Jan. 15: FASD Family Education Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Andrew Maier Elementary School.
Jan. 28: FASD Teach Me to Read at Home, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Andrew Maier Elementary School. Preschoolers & parents.
AREA EVENTS
Jan. 4
Bus trip to PA Farm Show: sponsored by Hamburg Grange. Leave Hamburg 8:15 a.m., leave Farm Show 5 p.m., $20 per seat. 610-207-9755
Jan. 9
Session on adoption, foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Staff explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child or youth. Learn about children available for adoption as well as foster care, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care. Call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
Jan. 12
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund.
Jan. 16
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley 610-683-5820
Jan. 18 and 19
Berks County Wine Trail Winter Warmer Wine Tasting Weekend: noon to 5 p.m. both days. Enjoy featured wines together with samples of hot soups, desserts, and other comfort-inspired pairings. Self-guided tour of 11 trail wineries, www.berkscountywinetrail.com/wineries/. No reservations or tickets needed. Note, most wineries charge a tasting fee for their full wine list.