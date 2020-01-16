Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.
Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Tunes & Tots: 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A time of short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. activities, snacks for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Jan. 29 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Jan. 29: Conversacion con Amigos 7 p.m. Bring a Show & Tell item to kick off a new season. Join us for a time of bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. creative building for all ages
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5. Not held Jan. 1.
Baby Lapsit: every other Thursday 5:30 p.m., birth to age 2
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 (not held Jan. 31), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Family EXPLORE Night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Ongoing: Center Space activity station for all ages, changes every 2 weeks.
Jan. 28: FASD Teach Me to Read at Home, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Andrew Maier Elementary School. Preschoolers & parents.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Jan. 23: Preschool Block Party noon.
Jan. 23: Teen Club Pancakes & PJ's Movie Night 6:30 p.m. Registration required.
Jan. 27: Movie Night showing “Addams Family” at 6 p.m. Free popcorn and refreshments.
HAMBURG STRAND
Jan. 24 to 30: showing “Dr. Dolittle.”
Jan. 18: Faith Night 7 p.m. showing “Secondhand Lions.”
AREA EVENTS
Jan. 27
Leesport Area Historical Society presentation: 7 p.m. at Bethany EC Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. "The Bridges of Leesport" presented by local historian Ryan Strause.
Jan. 27
Backyard Bird Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Berks Photographic Society program presented by Ginnie Lodge, member, on ideas and tools to make interesting and pleasing images of birds in your own backyard. Free.
Feb. 2
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. Open House at the Museum, 128 Main Street Leesport.
Feb. 7
Cabin Fever Game Night: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1343 Long Lane Road, Krumsville. Night of fun and fellowship for all ages. Light refreshments provided. Hosted by the Local Shared Outreach Group. 610-756-6210
Feb. 9
Valentine Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.