Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. July 17 Block Party playtime ages 2&up; July 24 Toddler Play Time ages 2&up; July 31 Kids Yoga ages 3&up.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 11, July 25: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for adults and older teens. June 27 read any book from Science Fiction, Fantasy or Surviving the Apolcalypse. July 11 and July 25 read any book from Graphic Novels, Live-Action Movie, Plays and Poetry.
July 22: Pokemon League 5 to 7p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges. All ages and experience levels welcome. Free.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m., ages 12 and up. July 16 Henna Tattoos. July 23 Dance Party, play dancing games on the big screen with Lacie. July 30 decorate cupcakes and learn about Ady's experience on Cupcake Wars.
July 17, 24, 31: Teen Reading Lounge 1 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
July 11, 18, 25: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4-5 p.m.
July 11: Line Dancing 10 a.m. at Library.
July 18: Eddy Ray the Magician 10 a.m. at Library. Comedy, audience interaction and amazing magic. Elementary school ages.
July 25: Star Wars to Starry Night 10 a.m. at Library. Hands-on art event that blends Van Gogh's Starry Night and Star Wars. Elementary school ages.
July 12: How We Get to Space presented by Berks County Amateur Astronomy Society 7:30 p.m. View the stars using telescopes weather permitting.
July 26: Family Movie Night "Wonder Woman" 6:30 p.m.
July 27: StoryRider STEAM Storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Summer Program: Prizes for reading and exploration raffle tickets.
Family Book: “The Fourteenth Goldfish” by Jennifer Holm. Club Activities in library.
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play 9:30 a.m.; Open MAKERspace noon all ages; Summer Movie 6:30 p.m.
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. all ages.
Tuesdays: Summer Movie 1 p.m.; Pool Storytime 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool; Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m.; Open MAKERspace 6 p.m. all ages.
Wednesdays: A Universe of Storytime 10 a.m., Preschool & elementary ages.
Thursdays: Build It! 10 a.m. all ages.
July 11: Galaxy Slime, 6:30 p.m., Rm 111, Ages 6-12, Pre-register required, $5 per person
July 12: Mini-Writing Workshop, 12n, Rm 111, all ages, FREE, RACC Prof. Stephanie Andersen
July 14-20 Writing Submission all ages.
July 16: Mini-Writing Workshop, 6pm, Rm 111, all ages, FREE, RACC Prof. Stephanie Andersen.
July 17 Chalk Talk, 11 am, FREE, all ages Decorate sidewalk with summer explorations.
July 19 Preschool Creative Play ON THE FARM, 9:30, Willow Run Farm 270 Hoch Rd, Fltwd, FREE
July 22-27 Art “Sketchbook” Submission, all ages, Submit an original art piece and get feedback.
July 23 Music Evaluation Forms due
June 23: Bottle Rocket Blast Off!, 3:30pm, Rm 111, FREE, teens & tweens, space limited, pre-register
July 23: Yocum Institute ArtVentions, 6pm, FREE, all ages, space limited, registration required
July 26: Yocum Institute Preschool Dance Party, 9:30am,, Rm 111, FREE, Preschool to early Elem.
July 30: Music Evaluation, 6pm, Rm 111, FREE, all ages, registr. by 7/23, Practice auditioning with us!
AREA EVENTS
July 13
Free Family Fun Festival: 4 p.m. at First Reformed UCC, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. Children must be with an adult. Hot dogs and other treats, games, and lots of fun all free to the community.
July 13
Outdoor Summer Concert: 3 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus, comprised of area ecumenical members, will come together to share their love of music with the community in an awe-inspiring performance while preserving the deep musical heritage and history of Berks County. Bring chairs. Held rain or shine. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public. RSVPs appreciated; call 484-637-8200.
July 14
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
July 14
Brunch and 2nd Sunday Art Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading. Come to the Belly Kitchen and Drinkery Brunch then stroll through the GoggleWorks Studio Artists.
July 16
Bereavement Forum: 10 a.m. at The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 South Home Ave., Topton. Held third Tuesday of month in Deibert Hall on first floor of skilled nursing care center. This month, “What’s It All About? The Tasks of Grieving.” 610-682-1400
July 17
Learn How to Prevent Medicare Fraud: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Guest speaker John Vogel, a Berks Encore APPRISE counselor and Medicare fraud specialist, shares the latest phone scams, such as robocalls and unexpected sales calls that are duping older adults into revealing their personal Medicare information. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVPs required, call 484-637-8200.
July 18
ScienceTellers presents Aliens: 1 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 3rd and Pine streets, Hamburg. Hamburg Public Library sponsored event for children in preschool to 6th grade. Science experiments to bring space adventure story to life.
July 18
Presentation Indians of the Northern Plains: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Municipal Center. Hamburg Public Library program presented by Dave McSurdy.
July 18
Berks County Patriots Meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Clay Breece, Berks GOP Chairman, will discuss several current topics; Scott Miller discusses American exceptionalism; Carol Gardecki will discuss the Northwest Ordinance, one of America's founding documents. Open to all.
July 22
Leesport Area Historical Society program: "Meet Daniel Boone's mother, Sarah Morgan Boone" presented by Dr. Courtney Stevens, 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport.