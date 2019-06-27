Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. July 10 Toddler Play Time ages 2&up; July 17 Block Party playtime ages 2&up; July 24 Toddler Play Time ages 2&up; July 31 Kids Yoga ages 3&up.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 11, July 25: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for adults and older teens. June 27 read any book from Science Fiction, Fantasy or Surviving the Apolcalypse. July 11 and July 25 read any book from Graphic Novels, Live-Action Movie, Plays and Poetry.
July 8, 22: Pokemon League 5 to 7p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges. All ages and experience levels welcome. Free.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m., ages 12 and up. July 9 Painting and Pizza, learn to paint a sunset to take home and eat pizza after. July 16 Henna Tattoos. July 23 Dance Party, play dancing games on the big screen with Lacie. July 30 decorate cupcakes and learn about Ady's experience on Cupcake Wars.
July 9: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "Carnegie's Maid" by Marie Benedict.
July 10, 17, 24, 31: Teen Reading Lounge 1 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
July 11, 18, 25: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4-5 p.m.
July 11: Line Dancing 10 a.m. at Library.
July 18: Eddy Ray the Magician 10 a.m. at Library. Comedy, audience interaction and amazing magic. Elementary school ages.
July 25: Star Wars to Starry Night 10 a.m. at Library. Hands-on art event that blends Van Gogh's Starry Night and Star Wars. Elementary school ages.
July 12: How We Get to Space presented by Berks County Amateur Astronomy Society 7:30 p.m. View the stars using telescopes weather permitting.
July 26: Family Movie Night "Wonder Woman" 6:30 p.m.
July 27: StoryRider STEAM Storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN Public Library
June 25: Yocum Institute of the Arts presents "Aesop's Fables" 11 a.m.
June 27: Introduction to home schooling your children, the how's, why's and benefits, 6:30 p.m. Registration required.
June 30: Women's Essential Oils: A Make & Take Class 2 to 4 p.m. Improve your bone health, hormones, metabolism, and more. Registration required. $5 fee covers materials for take-home roll-on oils.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Summer Program: Prizes for reading and exploration raffle tickets.
Family Book: “The Fourteenth Goldfish” by Jennifer Holm. Club Activities in library.
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play 9:30 a.m.; Open MAKERspace noon all ages; Summer Movie 6:30 p.m.
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. all ages.
Tuesdays: Summer Movie 1 p.m.; Pool Storytime 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool; Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m.; Open MAKERspace 6 p.m. all ages.
Wednesdays: A Universe of Storytime 10 a.m., Preschool & elementary ages.
Thursdays: Build It! 10 a.m. all ages.
July 7-13: Summer Learning Week, all ages.
July 9: Community Science Fair, 6 p.m., Community Center Cafeteria, free, all ages.
July 11: Galaxy Slime, 6:30 p.m., Rm 111, Ages 6-12, Pre-register required, $5 per person
July 12: Mini-Writing Workshop, 12n, Rm 111, all ages, FREE, RACC Prof. Stephanie Andersen
July 14-20 Writing Submission all ages.
July 16: Mini-Writing Workshop, 6pm, Rm 111, all ages, FREE, RACC Prof. Stephanie Andersen.
July 17 Chalk Talk, 11 am, FREE, all ages Decorate sidewalk with summer explorations.
July 19 Preschool Creative Play ON THE FARM, 9:30, Willow Run Farm 270 Hoch Rd, Fltwd, FREE
July 22-27 Art “Sketchbook” Submission, all ages, Submit an original art piece and get feedback.
July 23 Music Evaluation Forms due
June 23: Bottle Rocket Blast Off!, 3:30pm, Rm 111, FREE, teens & tweens, space limited, pre-register
July 23: Yocum Institute ArtVentions, 6pm, FREE, all ages, space limited, registration required
July 26: Yocum Institute Preschool Dance Party, 9:30am,, Rm 111, FREE, Preschool to early Elem.
July 30: Music Evaluation, 6pm, Rm 111, FREE, all ages, registr. by 7/23, Practice auditioning with us!
AREA EVENTS
July 5
Starwatch: 8:30-10 p.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Bern Township. Program begins inside, followed by viewing the stars through telescopes with members of the Berks County Astronomical Society.
July 5
Country Dancing with DJ Jack: at Shartlesville Grange, 71 N. 4th St. Dancing 7:30-10:30.
Food available 6:30-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit outreach programs by Shartlesville Lions Club. 610-698-0577
July 7
Pa Dutch film showing: at Hamburg Strand, documentary film "Hiwwe wie Driwwe - The roots of the Pennsylvania Dutch," which was filmed partially in Berks County, showing at 1 p.m. with live music at 12:45 p.m. Tickets $10.
July 7
Three and One: Free concert at Fleetwood Park band shell, 6 to 8 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Rain date is July 8. 610-944-8220
July 13
Free Family Fun Festival: 4 p.m. at First Reformed UCC, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. Children must be with an adult. Hot dogs and other treats, games, and lots of fun all free to the community.
July 14
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
July 16
Bereavement Forum: 10 a.m. at The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 South Home Ave., Topton. Held third Tuesday of month in Deibert Hall on first floor of skilled nursing care center. This month, “What’s It All About? The Tasks of Grieving.” 610-682-1400