Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. July 31 Kids Yoga ages 3&up.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 1 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 25: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for adults and older teens. Read any book from Graphic Novels, Live-Action Movie, Plays and Poetry.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m., ages 12 and up. July 30 decorate cupcakes and learn about Ady's experience on Cupcake Wars.
July 25: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4-5 p.m.
July 25: Star Wars to Starry Night 10 a.m. at Library. Hands-on art event that blends Van Gogh's Starry Night and Star Wars. Elementary school ages.
July 26: Family Movie Night "Wonder Woman" 6:30 p.m.
July 27: StoryRider STEAM Storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
July 26: Yocum Institute Preschool Dance Party, 9:30am,, Rm 111, FREE, Preschool to early Elem.
July 30: Music Evaluation, 6pm, Rm 111, FREE, all ages, registr. by 7/23, Practice auditioning with us!
Aug. 5-10 Writing Submission, all ages, submit an original written piece and get feedback.
Aug. 7: Star Wars to Starry Night, 11am, Rm 111, all ages, art program, Pre-register..
Aug. 8: Back to School Prep for Teens, 6:30pm, Rm 111, Teens, Make & Take, $5/person, Pre-register.
Aug. 12-17: History Graphic Organizer, all ages, fill out & get community feedback.
Aug. 13: Our Place in Space, 6pm, Rm 111, Berks County Amateur Astronomical Society presentation
Aug. 15: Full Moon Folklore, 6:30pm, Rm 111, Adult, Moon presentation and art project.
Aug. 16: Science Workshop, 12n, Rm 111, Explore science with Amanda
Recurring Events: (no events last 2 weeks of August unless noted)
A Universe of Stories and Exploration Summer Program continues until Aug. 17. Prizes picked each week!
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. & Thursdays 10 a.m. in Library creative building for all ages
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Rm 111
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111 for teen topic exploration.
Open MAKERspace: Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m. & Fridays noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rm 111
Pool Storytime: Tuesdays 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool, pool fee applies.
A Universe of Storytime, Wednesdays: 10 a.m. in Library for preschool & elementary story/activity time
Preschool Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm111 (Aug. 16 at Fleetwood Park).
Summer Movies: Tuesdays 1 p.m. & Fridays 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111
AREA EVENTS
July 27
Family Fun Day: 2 to 6 p.m. at Oley Valley Mennonite Church, Route 662, Oley. Oley Fire Truck and Amity Twp. Fire Prevention Safety Trailer 49. Berks County Sheriff's K9 team demonstration 3 p.m.; Tractor Pull All ages 4 p.m.; Hot Air Balloon Launch 5 p.m. Antique Tractors, Moon Bounce, activities for the whole family. Everything is free including food and Sno Cones.
July 27 & 28
Hamburg Strand: showing “Centralia” on July 27 at 11 a.m. and July 28 at 1 p.m.
July 28
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Italian Hoagie Sale. Pickup Aug. 5 at the grange hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Aug. 1
Kit's Interactive Theater: 10 a.m. at Kutztown Community Library. Show explores astronomy, history, improv and music. Elementary school ages. Sponsored by Friends of the Kutztown Community Library.
Aug. 3
Evening at the Lounge: 7 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. Auditorium will become a retro “Mocktail” Lounge. Live performance of Big Band tunes by Stephen Perno. Free and open to the community with donations graciously accepted.
Aug. 3
Bernville Community Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Umbenhauer Park in Bernville, starts with 5K race. Register at 7 a.m. or visit https://www.pretzelcitysports.com/calendar_event/bernville-community-day-5k-run/, stop in Bernville Area Community Library. Food from local non-profits, Art Bus and games for kids, silent auction, used book sale, cow pie bingo, karaoke, live music, Vendor and Craft Fair. Fireworks 9 p.m. Proceeds support library and Bernville Beautification Committee. Vendors can register at bernvillelibrary.com. Visit bernvilleborough.org for updated schedule.
Aug. 3
Elvis Tribute Concert: 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Shake, rattle and roll with award-winning Elvis tribute artist, Jeff Krick Jr. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Aug. 1; call 484-637-8200.
Aug. 3
Library Express: Join Kutztown Community Library on a scenic train ride on Kutztown’s Allentown & Auburn Railroad. Tickets for sale in advance for four different rides or purchase that day at Kutztown train station. kutztownlibrary.org or 610-683-5820
Aug. 3
Blacksmith Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Dry Road Farm, 202 Highland Road, Wernersville. Family-friendly free event by the PA Artist-Blacksmith's Association. Forging demonstrations and contest, hands-on activities for adults and children. pabasite.org or facebook.com/PABlacksmiths
Aug. 4
71st annual Eck Family Reunion: 10 a.m. at Emmaus Community Park, 1401 Shimerville Road, in Rotary Pavilion. Lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Bring covered dish or dessert. Children’s games, guessing games, door prizes, raffle, cake walk. Call Lori Berta at 610-533-9679.