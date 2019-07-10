Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. July 24 Toddler Play Time ages 2&up; July 31 Kids Yoga ages 3&up.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 25: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for adults and older teens. Read any book from Graphic Novels, Live-Action Movie, Plays and Poetry.
July 22: Pokemon League 5 to 7p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges. All ages and experience levels welcome. Free.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m., ages 12 and up. July 16 Henna Tattoos. July 23 Dance Party, play dancing games on the big screen with Lacie. July 30 decorate cupcakes and learn about Ady's experience on Cupcake Wars.
July 24, 31: Teen Reading Lounge 1 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
July 18, 25: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4-5 p.m.
July 18: Eddy Ray the Magician 10 a.m. at Library. Comedy, audience interaction and amazing magic. Elementary school ages.
July 25: Star Wars to Starry Night 10 a.m. at Library. Hands-on art event that blends Van Gogh's Starry Night and Star Wars. Elementary school ages.
July 26: Family Movie Night "Wonder Woman" 6:30 p.m.
July 27: StoryRider STEAM Storytime for ages 3-5 at 11 a.m.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Summer Program: Prizes for reading and exploration raffle tickets.
Family Book: “The Fourteenth Goldfish” by Jennifer Holm. Club Activities in library.
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play 9:30 a.m.; Open MAKERspace noon all ages; Summer Movie 6:30 p.m.
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. all ages.
Tuesdays: Summer Movie 1 p.m.; Pool Storytime 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool; Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m.; Open MAKERspace 6 p.m. all ages.
Wednesdays: A Universe of Storytime 10 a.m., Preschool & elementary ages.
Thursdays: Build It! 10 a.m. all ages.
July 19 Preschool Creative Play ON THE FARM, 9:30, Willow Run Farm 270 Hoch Rd, Fltwd, FREE
July 22-27 Art “Sketchbook” Submission, all ages, Submit an original art piece and get feedback.
July 23 Music Evaluation Forms due
June 23: Bottle Rocket Blast Off!, 3:30pm, Rm 111, FREE, teens & tweens, space limited, pre-register
July 23: Yocum Institute ArtVentions, 6pm, FREE, all ages, space limited, registration required
July 26: Yocum Institute Preschool Dance Party, 9:30am,, Rm 111, FREE, Preschool to early Elem.
July 30: Music Evaluation, 6pm, Rm 111, FREE, all ages, registr. by 7/23, Practice auditioning with us!
AREA EVENTS
July 18
ScienceTellers presents Aliens: 1 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 3rd and Pine streets, Hamburg. Hamburg Public Library sponsored event for children in preschool to 6th grade. Science experiments to bring space adventure story to life.
July 18
Presentation Indians of the Northern Plains: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Municipal Center. Hamburg Public Library program presented by Dave McSurdy.
July 18
Berks County Patriots Meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Clay Breece, Berks GOP Chairman, will discuss several current topics; Scott Miller discusses American exceptionalism; Carol Gardecki will discuss the Northwest Ordinance, one of America's founding documents. Open to all.
July 18
Berks County Genealogical Society meeting: 6:30 p.m., on the 4th floor of the Goggle Works Arts Center, 2nd and Washington streets, Reading, in the library of the Berks County Genealogical Society. Features talk by Native American Darius Puff, who will speak on the history and culture of the Lenni Lenape of eastern Pennsylvania. Includes personal stories, artifacts, furs and traditional storytelling. Guests welcome.
July 19
Country Dancing with DJ Jack: at Shartlesville Grange, 71 N. 4th St. Dancing 7:30-10:30. Food available 6:30-8 p.m. Donation $6. Proceeds benefit outreach programs by Shartlesville Lions Club. 610-698-0577
July 20
Kids Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke's Union Church at Fifth and Franklin streets Shoemakersville. Free event includes games, crafts and entertainment for children. Magician show at 11 a.m. and Chalk Art and Storytelling at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will also be provided.
July 22
Leesport Area Historical Society program: "Meet Daniel Boone's mother, Sarah Morgan Boone" presented by Dr. Courtney Stevens, 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport.
July 27
Family Fun Day: 2 to 6 p.m. at Oley Valley Mennonite Church, Route 662, Oley. Oley Fire Truck and Amity Twp. Fire Prevention Safety Trailer 49. Berks County Sheriff's K9 team demonstration 3 p.m.; Tractor Pull All ages 4 p.m.; Hot Air Balloon Launch 5 p.m. Antique Tractors, Moon Bounce, activities for the whole family. Everything is free including food and Sno Cones.
July 28
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Italian Hoagie Sale. Pickup Aug. 5 at the grange hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Aug. 3
Bernville Community Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Umbenhauer Park in Bernville, starts with 5K race. Register at 7 a.m. or visit https://www.pretzelcitysports.com/calendar_event/bernville-community-day-5k-run/, stop in Bernville Area Community Library. Food from local non-profits, Art Bus and games for kids, silent auction, used book sale, cow pie bingo, karaoke, live music, Vendor and Craft Fair. Fireworks 9 p.m. Proceeds support library and Bernville Beautification Committee. Vendors can register at bernvillelibrary.com. Visit bernvilleborough.org for updated schedule.