Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m. June 18, 25. Ages 12 and up. Crafts and games.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. June 19 Block Party, June 26 Toddler Play Time.
Thursdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 13: Snapology 10 a.m. Learn through play with LEGOS. Elementary school ages.
June 20: “Aesop's Fables” performance by Yocum Institute 10 a.m. Elementary school ages.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
June 17: Art & Literature with Miss Shannon at noon. Registration required.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, free, www.berkscamera.org
June 17: Presentation by Jeff Shaeffer "A Cultural Journey Through South India" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
June 24: Topic: "What are you Going to Shoot this Summer?" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
June 14
Hamburg Strand: showing “Secret Life of Pets 2” June 14 to 20.
June 15
Picnic: 4 to 8 p.m., St. Michael's Church, 529 St Michael's Road, Hamburg. Food, Flea Market, music by Tom Vollmer & Friends. Rain or shine. Bring chairs.
June 16
Eastside Dave &the Mountain Folk Band: Free concert at Fleetwood Park band shell, 6 to 8 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Rain date is June 17. 610-944-8220
June 16
Father’s Day Concert in the Park: 3 p.m. at Etchberger Memorial Park, 2nd and Island streets, Hamburg. Hamburg Rotary Club sponsoring Allentown Band concert. Free.
June 19
History of the Postcard: 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Historian and author Paul Druzba gives visual presentation of Postcards: The Smartphone of Yesterday. Collection of nostalgic scenes of early Berks County. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Register at 484-637-8200.
June 19-21
Artdrenaline Art & Sports Camp: 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. June 19 to 21 at State Street Square, 222-228 State St., Hamburg. Outdoor, day camp for ages 6 to 12. Theme is “Joust Do It! Medieval Crafts & Sports.” Make art projects and participate in outdoor activities. Bring lunch. Register at www.hamburgpa.org. There is a charge. Sibling discounts. 610-562-3106
June 20
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Bobby Lawrence, founder of Protect Your Vote, will discuss the assault on Constitutional Republic and Electoral College. Dean Patton, Managerial District Justice, will discuss truancy laws. Free to attend. All welcome.
June 20
Veterans Benefits Seminar: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Focuses on health care benefits, monetary benefits, and death and burial benefits. Free and open to veterans and their families. Seating is limited. RSVP at 484-637-8200.
June 22
Hamburg Hoopla: noon to 8 p.m. at State Street Square, 222-228 State St. Outdoor, all day music festival to recognize Hamburg’s local musicians. Free admission. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine and food for sale. 610-562-3106
June 22
Hepler Family Reunion: 10:30 a.m., Zion’s Cemetery,
Pitman, PA. Call Mae Ann Rehrer, 610-582-6914 or marehrer@dejazzd.com. Additional info, Tom Hepler 856-866-1348 or teh.himself@comcast.net.