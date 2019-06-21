Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. June 26 Toddler Play Time; July 3 Play K ages 4&up; July 10 Toddler Play Time ages 2&up; July 17 Block Party playtime ages 2&up; July 24 Toddler Play Time ages 2&up; July 31 Kids Yoga ages 3&up.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 20: “Aesop's Fables” performance by Yocum Institute 10 a.m. Elementary school ages.
June 21: Family Movie Night "How to Train Your Dragon 3" 6:30 p.m.
June 27: Drum Circle interactive music program with songs, storytelling and active drum circle at 10 a.m. Elementary school ages.
June 27, July 11, July 25: Reading by Genre 5 p.m. for adults and older teens. June 27 read any book from Science Fiction, Fantasy or Surviving the Apolcalypse. July 11 and July 25 read any book from Graphic Novels, Live-Action Movie, Plays and Poetry.
July 1, 8, 22: Pokemon League 5 to 7p.m. Trading Card Games to earn points for Promo Cards and Badges. All ages and experience levels welcome. Free.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m., ages 12 and up. July 9 Painting and Pizza, learn to paint a sunset to take home and eat pizza after. July 16 Henna Tattoos. July 23 Dance Party, play dancing games on the big screen with Lacie. July 30 decorate cupcakes and learn about Ady's experience on Cupcake Wars.
July 9: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "Carnegie's Maid" by Marie Benedict.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN Public Library
June 25: Yocum Institute of the Arts presents "Aesop's Fables" 11 a.m.
June 27: Introduction to home schooling your children, the how's, why's and benefits, 6:30 p.m. Registration required.
June 30: Women's Essential Oils: A Make & Take Class 2 to 4 p.m. Improve your bone health, hormones, metabolism, and more. Registration required. $5 fee covers materials for take-home roll-on oils.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Summer Program: Prizes for reading and exploration raffle tickets.
Family Book: “The Fourteenth Goldfish” by Jennifer Holm. Club Activities in library.
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play 9:30 a.m.; Open MAKERspace noon all ages; Summer Movie 6:30 p.m.
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. all ages.
Tuesdays: Summer Movie 1 p.m.; Pool Storytime 2:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Pool; Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m.; Open MAKERspace 6 p.m. all ages.
Wednesdays: A Universe of Storytime 10 a.m., Preschool & elementary ages.
Thursdays: Build It! 10 a.m. all ages.
July 1: Community Science Fair Forms Due
July 1-6: History Graphic Organizer, all ages.
July 2: Mini-History Workshop, 6 p.m. all ages, free. Recap July 5 at noon.
July 3: Make Your Own Alien Stuffie, 11 a.m., registration required, $11 per person, all ages.
July 4: Library closed.
July 7-13: Summer Learning Week, all ages.
AREA EVENTS
June 27 to 30
Kutztown Fire Company fundraiser: yard sale 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 602 College Drive, Kutztown benefits fire company. Vendors also. Lunch sold. Taking donations for Kutztown Truck Crew. 610-683-3300
June 28
Hamburg Strand: showing “Toy Story 4” from June 28 to July 1. Closed July 4.
June 30
Ringgold Band: Free concert at Fleetwood Park band shell 6 to 8 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Rain date is July 1. 610-944-8220
July 5
Starwatch: 8:30-10 p.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Bern Township. Program begins inside, followed by viewing the stars through telescopes with members of the Berks County Astronomical Society.
July 5
Country Dancing with DJ Jack: at Shartlesville Grange, 71 N. 4th St. Dancing 7:30-10:30.
Food available 6:30-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit outreach programs by Shartlesville Lions Club. 610-698-0577
July 7
Pa Dutch film showing: at Hamburg Strand, documentary film "Hiwwe wie Driwwe - The roots of the Pennsylvania Dutch," which was filmed partially in Berks County, showing at 1 p.m. with live music at 12:45 p.m. Tickets $10.
July 7
Three and One: Free concert at Fleetwood Park band shell, 6 to 8 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Rain date is July 8. 610-944-8220
July 14
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu and children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.