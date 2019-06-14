Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m. June 25. Ages 12 and up. Crafts and games.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. June 26 Toddler Play Time.
Thursdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 20: “Aesop's Fables” performance by Yocum Institute 10 a.m. Elementary school ages.
June 21: Family Movie Night "How to Train Your Dragon 3" 6:30 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
June 20
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Bobby Lawrence, founder of Protect Your Vote, will discuss the assault on Constitutional Republic and Electoral College. Dean Patton, Managerial District Justice, will discuss truancy laws. Free to attend. All welcome.
June 20
Veterans Benefits Seminar: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Focuses on health care benefits, monetary benefits, and death and burial benefits. Free and open to veterans and their families. Seating is limited. RSVP at 484-637-8200.
June 21
Country Dancing with DJ Jack: at Shartlesville Grange, 71 N. 4th St. Dancing 7:30-10:30 p.m. Food available 6:30-8 p.m. Donation $6. Proceeds Benefit Out Reach Programs by the Shartlesville Lions Club. 610-698-0577
June 21
Hamburg Strand: showing “Toy Story 4” from June 21 to 27.
June 22
Hamburg Hoopla: noon to 8 p.m. at State Street Square, 222-228 State St. Outdoor, all day music festival to recognize Hamburg’s local musicians. Free admission. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine and food for purchase. 610-562-3106
June 22
Book event "Aviation in Reading and Berks" with Michael Floriani: 2 to 3:30 p.m., Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Author discusses new book and local history of aviation, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Includes refreshments.
June 22
Hepler Family Reunion: 10:30 a.m., Zion’s Cemetery, Pitman, PA. Call Mae Ann Rehrer, 610-582-6914 or marehrer@dejazzd.com.
June 23
Kato Duo: Free concert at Fleetwood Park band shell 6 to 8 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Rain date is June 24. 610-944-8220
June 24
Leesport Area Historical Society Business Meeting: 7 p.m. followed be the "Best of History Program" video. Held at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport.
June 24
Open Mic Poetry Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Free and open to the public. Content not "Kid Friendly". BYOB (21+ for alcohol consumption).
June 24
Berks Photographic Society: Topic: "What are you Going to Shoot this Summer?" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 40 N. Noble St., Reading, free, www.berkscamera.org
June 25
Faith Night: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Strand, showing “Paul Apostle of Christ.”
June 26
Conversacion con Amigos: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. A time of bi-lingual fun and casual Spanish conversation for adult and teen speakers. 610-683-5820
June 26
Pressure Canner Dial Gauge Testing: Penn State Extension offers free service at Weaver’s Hardware, 732 Fleetwood Lyons Road, Fleetwood. Drop in 3 to 5 p.m. No need to bring the whole canner, just the lid. Contact Andy Hirneisen, Food Safety Educator, with questions 610-378-1327.