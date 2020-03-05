Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.; Community Threads community sewing group 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11a.m.; Art Cats crafts for elementary school ages 4 to 5 p.m.; LEGOS playtime for elementary school ages at 5 p.m.
Book Sale: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tunes & Tots: short stories, music and sensory play for ages 2-5 Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Activities, snacks & friends for ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. March 18 Block Party, March 25 Toddler Play Time.
Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
March 13: Family Movie Night "Aladdin" 6:30 p.m.
March 20: Learn How to Use Library Online Resources 10 a.m. Sign up at 610-683-5820.
March 24: Sci-Fi Movie 7 p.m. "Annihilation" (rated R). Program supports the Longwood Gardens Community Read Program. Limited number of Family Day Passes for four given away.
March 26: Conversacion con Amigos 7 p.m. Join us for a time of bi-lingual fun and games in Spanish.
March 27: Library closed for Staff Development Day.
March 31: Sci-Fi Series Book Discussion 7 p.m. "Annihilation" by Jeff VanderMeer. Program supports the Longwood Gardens Community Read Program. Limited number of Family Day Passes for four given away.
March 31: More About Journaling. Come learn about benefits and methods. Writing exercises will be included but no sharing required. Sign up at Library, 610-683-5820.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. in Library, creative building for all ages.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Family EXPLORE night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library, ages 3-5.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no 3/27), ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 p.m. in Rm 111 (no 3/27), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
March 12: Preschool Storytime 11 a.m.
March 17: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) program for home school children 12:30 p.m.
March 21: Trim Healthy Mama 10 a.m.
March 23: Art and Literature for homeschool children 12:30 p.m. Read and study children's literature and then create your own art project related to the theme of the session.
March 24: Learn about Homeschooling 6:30 p.m.
March 26: Preschool Storytime 11 a.m. Block Party afterwards. Bring a lunch.
March 27: Library closed for staff development day.
March 30: Pennsylvania History for homeschool children 12:30 p.m.
HAMBURG STRAND
March 13 to 19: showing “I Still Believe.”
March 21 & 22: “Knox Mine” at 1 p.m.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
GoggleWorks Center, Suite 326
March 16: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Family Portraiture presented by Carrie Kizuka. Free.
March 30: 7:30-9:30 p.m. High Dynamic Range Photography presented by Frank Plucinsky. Free.
AREA EVENTS
March 12
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Register at, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504.
March 13
Ed Bluestone Conover: 7:30 p.m. at Janelle's, 360 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Hot and cold sandwich meals including beverages for $8-$10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Kutztown Folk Music Society concert. Adults $9, Seniors (62+) $7, Military and Students with ID – Free, Children 12 & under free. Keith 484-336-9639, Peggy 610-683-5224, www.kfms.org
March 14
Author Event: 2 to 4 p.m.. Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Amy Impellizzeri, the award-winning author of "Lemongrass Hope," releasing the highly anticipated follow up novel, "I Know How This Ends". Refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. https://www.facebook.com/events/194773991891657/
March 14
Remington Ryde Concert: 6 p.m., Lehigh Masonic Lodge, 2120 Route 100, Macungie. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food available. Scott Eager & High Lonesome Sound at 6 p.m., Remington Ryde 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at door, $14. 610-349-1886
March 15
Kauffman's Chicken BBQ: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Belleman's Church Fellowship Hall, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville. Half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll & butter, beverage for $9. Desserts, baked beans and pepper cabbage available for purchase. 610-926-4506
March 15
Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Rehrersburg Keystone Fire Co. Rehrersburg. Full menu. Benefits Equipment Fund.
March 18
Fleetwood Area Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. in their meeting room in the Fleetwood Community Center. Vicky Heffner will speak on the Lenape Indians of Berks County.
March 18
Civics for Grownups: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Henry Auditorium, The Lutheran Home , 1 S. Home Ave., Topton. An overview of U.S. democracy, just in time for 2020 elections. Hosted by Longswamp Twp Historical Society.
March 19
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Helen Olena, Master Gardener and Gourd Specialist, teaches about growing Gourds.
March 19
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Scott Uehlinger, former CIA Station Chief, Moldova, speaks about Intelligence & Nation & Security; Charlie Gilbert on Government Control Health Care. Free. All welcome.
March 21
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Kempton Rod and Gun Club. Benefits Operation Heroes and Jarett Yoder Foundation. Sponsored by Friedens Lutheran Church of Stony Run. For tickets ($9, under age 5 free) call 610-756-6875.
March 21
Pa. German Zammelaaf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trainer’s Midway Diner, I-78 exit 16, Bethel, Berks County. Learn more about the PA German (Dutch) language and culture. Traditional PA German crafts and artists, children’s activities, old-fashioned toys. “A Walk With Conrad Weiser” presented by historian Lynn Otto. Doug Madenford and Chris LaRosa present Ask a PA Dutschman. PA German food for sale. Silent auction. Free. All welcome.
March 21
All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at Hamburg High School, 701 Windsor St. Hosted by Hamburg Grange #2103. All proceeds benefit Miller-Keystone Blood Center’s campaign for a new community bloodmobile. Admission $10 (adults) or $5 (children 3-8); children 2 and under free. Take-out meals and quarts $9. Bake sale. Call Michael Adams at 610-562-5933.
March 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Church of Christ, 308 Main St., Leesport. "Berks County and the Spanish American War" presented by James M. McAteer, historian, genealogist and Son's of The Spanish American War.
March 26 & 27
Shoo-fly Pie Sale: 2 to 5 p.m. March 26 and 27 at Friedens UCC Church, 337 Main St., Oley. $5 each. Call 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536, Ext. 2 to pre-order. Leave name, phone number and quantity of pies.
March 29
Southern Gospel Concert: 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood. Concert featuring Soul’d Out Quartet. $12 advance, $15 door, children ages 5 to 12, $5. Love Offering will be taken. Refreshments served. Call 610-693-4059.
March 29
PA Dutch Buffet Fundraiser: Doors open 12 p.m., buffet opens 12:45 p.m. $16 (cash only). Tickets available at Radcliffe’s Great Valu, Mertztown (courtesy desk). Proceeds benefit Longswamp Twp. Historical Society.
April 2
Pioneer Grange, Topton PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale: Order by April 2. Pickup April 10 at the grange hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.