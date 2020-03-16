NOTE: At press time, these events were scheduled to be held but are subject to change as we continue to receive reports of canceled events in response to coronavirus concerns. To report a cancellation, please email lmitchell@berksmontnews.com a week in advance of publication date.
March 21
Family Style Chicken and Pot Pie Supper: 3 to 7 p.m. at Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Blandon. Adults $10, under 12 $5. Take out available. Church is fully ADA accessible.
March 22
Mertztown Train Station Tours: 1 to 3 p.m. on property of Atlas Mining & Chemical, Church Street entrance. Drawings, blueprints, artifacts on display next door at Christian Congregation Church, 323 Church St. Hosted by Longswamp Township Historical Society. Free.
March 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Church of Christ, 308 Main St., Leesport. "Berks County and the Spanish American War" presented by James M. McAteer, historian, genealogist and Son's of The Spanish American War.
March 28
Spaghetti Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m., New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 27 Lyons Road, Fleetwood. Spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children 8 and under. 10 percent of profit benefits Feed the Need Meal Packaging Project.
AYCE Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Dinner includes lettuce with bacon dressing, corn and green beans, applesauce, rolls, beverage and one dessert included. Adults $10, children 4-12 $5, ages 3 & under free. Take-out and quarts available.
March 29
Southern Gospel Concert: 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood. Concert featuring Soul’d Out Quartet. $12 advance, $15 door, children ages 5 to 12, $5. Love Offering will be taken. Refreshments served. Call 610-693-4059.
PA Dutch Buffet Fundraiser: Doors open 12 p.m., buffet opens 12:45 p.m. $16 (cash only). Tickets available at Radcliffe’s Great Valu, Mertztown (courtesy desk). Proceeds benefit Longswamp Twp. Historical Society.
March 30
Open Mic Poetry Night: 7 to 9 p.m., Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Come to share your work or to listen. Free and open to the public, but probably not kid-friendly. https://www.facebook.com/events/204214777397517/
April 1
Hamburg Area Historical Society Program: Note date change, 7 p.m. at Hamburg Area High School, LGI. Program features Barry Miller with a program on the Indian warfare east of the Schuylkill in the Hamburg area during the French and Indian War. Family stories welcome.
April 1
Kutztown Grange #1836 Open House & Community Night: 7:30 p.m. Entertainment by Debi Irene Wahl. Door prizes, food and fellowship.
April 2
Pioneer Grange, Topton PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale: Order by April 2. Pickup April 10 at the grange hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
April 25
Independent Bookstore Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Firefly Bookstore, Kutztown. Celebrate locally owned indie book stores. Special items, sales and free giveaways all day. https://www.facebook.com/events/620488721832262/