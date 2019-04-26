Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
May 6, 13, 20: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m., Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m., Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pokémon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Tunes & Tots 10 a.m., Teen Tuesday 3 p.m.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. May 8 Toddler Play Time, May 15 Block Party, May 22 Toddler Play Time, May 29 Kids Yoga, ages 3&up.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 3 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Story Time 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time 11 a.m., Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m., Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon.
May 4, 11, 18 : Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 4, 11, 25: LEGO Construction Crew 10 a.m. ages 3-12.
June 21: Kutztown Area Garden Club Bus Trip to Nemours Mansion and Gardens and Mt. Cuba Garden Center in Delaware. Cost includes bus, driver's tip, admission and taxes. $7 for box lunch. Deadline is May 20. Email darmoyer@hometownu.com.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play, 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5; (class ends May 10). Homeschool Open MAKERspace, noon to 1:30 p.m. K-12g open use (no class May 10, 17, 24).
Mondays: Build It!, 6:30 p.m. in Library, all ages.
Tuesdays: Math Meet Up, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, K-12g for math help and exploration. (no class May 14).
Wednesdays: Preschool Sprouts story and activity, 10 a.m. ages 3-5.
May 4: Free Comic Book Day in the library (while supplies last).
May 9, 10 & 11: Friends of the Fleetwood Library Book Sale, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, all ages. May 11 BAG Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
May 10 & 11: Backyard Bake & Rummage Sale 10 a.m. until closing both days. Teen fundraiser for Bethel-Tulpehocken Public Library. Donate items and let the teens sell them for you. All proceeds benefit the daily operations of BTPL.
SCHUYLKILL VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: 10:15 a.m. Toddler Time for babies to age 2, short story time and free play.
Wednesdays: 10 a.m., Discovery Time Preschool STEAM program.
Fridays: 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time
AREA EVENTS
May 2
Fish & Boating Meeting: 6-8 p.m. at Berks County Ag Center. Hosted by State Rep. Barry Jozwiak (R-Berks). Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission informational meeting about fishing and boating opportunities in Berks County. Space is limited. Reservations required. RSVP by calling Jozwiak’s office, 610-378-4407.
May 2
French and Indian War Presentation: 7 p.m. Hamburg Area Historical Society, LGI. Barry Miller presents a program about the attacks on settlers in our area during the French and Indian War, including the tragic irony of murder and abduction of Amish, Brethren, and Mennonite families along the Blue Mountain, and the prominent role of Conrad Weiser in the conflict.
May 3 & 5: Warbler Walk - Pine Swamp, 8 to 11 a.m. There is a charge. Walk with a Hawk Mountain Sanctuary naturalist in pursuit of wood warblers and other elusive migrants in the forests at Pine Swamp. Registration required. Also May 4 walk at Leaser Lake 8 to 11 a.m. www.hawkmountain.org
May 4
Jewelry workshops: jewelry artist Tina Feather Souilliard leads two make and take workshops at Kutztown Community Library, May 4, 1 to 4 p.m. and at Rohrbach Library of Kutztown University, May 5, 3 to 5 p.m. Advance registration and a nominal materials fee are required. Reach KCL at 610-683-5820 or kutztownlibrary@gmail.com and for the KU event, visit https://library.kutztown.edu/tina.
May 4
Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for The King's Academy of Mohrsville: 8 to 10 a.m. at Applebees, 3050 N. 5th St., Reading. Tickets available at the door. All proceeds benefit the Special Events Club.
May 4
Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society Spring Wildflower Walk: 2 p.m. at Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville (GPS address 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg). Wear sturdy shoes. No flip-flops. Free to the public, held rain or shine with only thunderstorms cancelling. Parking is on-site and monetary donations gratefully accepted.
May 4
Jewelry Workshop: with artists Tina Feather Souiliard & Friends at Kutztown Community Library from 1 to 4 p.m. Beads, Pearls, Charms, Gems and More. Prices range from $5-$20. Sign up and pay at Library. Ages 12+. 610-683-8281
May 4
Pennsylvania Boreal Forest Birds: 5 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. Long time ornithologist Doug Gross discusses surveys, actions to conserve boreal conifer forests that support many bird species, an entire ecosystem that is currently threatened.
May 5
Friends of Kaercher Creek Spring Cleanup: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers should arrive at Kaercher Creek Park by 8:30 to sign-in. Work will begin at 9 a.m. Bring rake, bypass pruners or looper, work gloves. Dress for weather, including proper footwear. Lunch and bottled water provided to volunteers. This is the rain date, rescheduled from April 20 due to forecast. To volunteer visit Friends Of Kaercher Creek on Facebook and post a message or call Tim Mazaika at 610-562-4261, leave a message.
May 5
Women Code Breakers of WWII: 2 p.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Discover the story of the American Women of WWII who broke codes, mastered ciphers, and helped to defeat the enemy with Women’s History enthusiast, Hallie Vaughn.
May 5
Kutztown Community Block Party: Main Street, Kutztown. Kutztown Community Partnership hosts its Annual Block Party from 1 to 5 p.m. New volunteers welcome. Call KCP at 484)646-9069.
May 5
Andulhea Heritage Center Meeting: 2 p.m. at Altalaha Lutheran Church in Rehrersburg. Country Auctions - Antiques and Memories presented by Sharon Kramer, who has attended local public sales from the time she was a teenager and always bought a memento. Auction held in both in PA German dialect and English. Proceeds benefit Andulhea Heritage Center. 717-933-5925
May 8
Storytime at Heritage Center: 10 to 11 a.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Learn how and why canals were important, read “Barney the Boat Dog” by Linda Newbury. For ages 3-8 and their parents.
May 9 to 11
Book Sale: at Fleetwood Area Public Library, 110 W Arch St., Fleetwood. May 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 11 $5 bag sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. To attend, call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
May 9
Mother Nature’s Bounty: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. “Porcupine Pat” McKinney of the Schuylkill Conservation District shares plant folklore and will identify the many different spring wildflowers along the trail. Medicinal and edible plants will be emphasized. Informative program geared for teens and adults.
May 10
25th Anniversary Benefit for the Birds Gala: 5 to 9 p.m. at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Macungie. There is a charge. Gourmet food, silent and live auction, and presentation by Sanctuary Research Biologist Dr. JF Therrien about his work with Arctic raptors. Supports Hawk Mountain Sanctuary's global efforts.
May 11
World Migratory Bird Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Crafts, games, and information about bird migration. Guided bird walk at 8 a.m.; trail fee applies. This year's theme is "Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution."
May 11
Plant Swap: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 35 N. 3rd St. Bring one plant, take one. Indoor and outdoor plants, including veggies, flowers, bushes, shrubs, small trees.
May 11
Mother’s Day AYCE Ham Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood. Hosted by Church Kitchen Committee. Purchase advanced tickets by May 3, call 610-457-6732. Tickets for sale at the door. Handicap accessible.
May 11
Birdability: 5 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton, in the Education Building. Virginia Rose has been birding in a wheelchair for 17 years. Her initiative Birdability gets people with mobile disabilities out into nature through birds.
May 11
Sewing Circle: 10 a.m., Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. An old-fashioned sewing circle offered the opportunity for new and experienced stitchers of all crafts to gather and exchange skills and camaraderie. In our era of technology, it is fun to take a step back and renew these opportunities. Each person should bring a project of their own to work on, whether it’s sewing, embroidery, quilting, knitting, crocheting etc. Topic is Fabric Flowers.
May 12
Family Style Ham & Turkey Mother’s Day Dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginville Grange, Route 143. No reservations needed. 610-562-8357 or 610-562-4505
May 12
Mother’s Day Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu; children’s menu also. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund. A potted flower presented to each mom in attendance.
May 12
Fleet Feet Running Program: 2-3 p.m., Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Running is an amazing and life changing activity, however, many people do not know where to start. Zach Barker, manager of Fleet Feet in West Reading, will join us to discuss the proper ways to start running with topics such as proper footwear, pacing and form, and finding a good running partner.
May 15
Dowsing Clinic with Keith Schaffer: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Longswamp UCC, 200 Clay St., Mertztown. Learn about dowsing; try it yourself. Hosted by Longswamp Twp Historical Society. All are welcome. Free.
May 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer's Market. Attorney Joan London discusses history of Socialism and Communism; Kim Kennedy, QFYL Radio, will present "Conversations on the Culture." Open to all. Free.
May 18
5th annual Running of the Cougars 5K: 9 a.m. at KAHS Stadium and will follow a course around perimeter of school district property. Hosted by Kutztown Area High School Class of 2021. Prizes awarded. Race information, registrater at KAHS office or www.kasd.org.