KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
May 20: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m., Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m., Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pokémon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Tunes & Tots 10 a.m., Teen Tuesday 3 p.m.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. May 22 Toddler Play Time, May 29 Kids Yoga, ages 3&up.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 3 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Story Time 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time 11 a.m., Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m., Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon.
May 18 : Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 25: LEGO Construction Crew 10 a.m. ages 3-12.
June 21: Kutztown Area Garden Club Bus Trip to Nemours Mansion and Gardens and Mt. Cuba Garden Center. Deadline is May 20. Email darmoyer@hometownu.com.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mondays: Build It!, 6:30 p.m. in Library, all ages.
Tuesdays: Math Meet Up, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, K-12g for math help and exploration.
Wednesdays: Preschool Sprouts story and activity, 10 a.m. ages 3-5.
May 27: Library Closed - Happy Memorial Day
May 28: Friends of the FAPL meeting, 1 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, all ages.
May 31: Story in the Park, 10 a.m. at Main Street Fleetwood Park play equipment.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
May 18: Trim Healthy Mamma 10 a.m. Learning to live a healthy lifestyle with the less sugar and healthy habits.
May 20: Fire Safety Program 2 p.m. sponsored by Frystown Fire Company. Lee Groff teaches children how to protect themselves and get out safely when a fire occurs in the home.
May 20: Movie Night 6 p.m. showing “Lego Movie 2.” Free refreshments, surround sound.
BRANDYWINE COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Games and Giggles, 5:30-6:30 p.m., kids invited to play board games.
Tuesdays: Computer Help, 6-8 p.m.; for adults, free.
May 21: Stitch and Chat, 1-3 p.m. All ages. Group stitches together and teaches skills.
May 21: Honey Bee Talk, 6-7 p.m. Free, see an active hive and learn why bees are important, held in Henry Auditorium.
May 21: Walk for Wellness, 6-7 p.m. Meet at Longswamp Park
May 24 & 31: Read Aloud, 4-4:40 p.m. Join us for a read-along story time for “Gooseberry Park.”
May 25: Flower Walk, 9:30-11 a.m. find wildflowers along the Topton Woodland Nature Trail, meet at the library.
May 25: Topton Community Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Reading tent, kids’ activities, and meet our pet tortoise, Sheldon.
HAWK MOUNTAIN SANCTUARY
M&T Bank Raptors Up Close: weekends through May 28, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Free. See live hawk, falcon, or owl.
Spring Native Plant Sale: May 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and May 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn from native plant volunteers, choose from nearly 300 species of PA native plants.
May 18: The Wonders of Wildflowers 1 – 2:30 p.m., $5. Kutztown University ecologist Dr. Chris Sacchi identifies spring flowering plants, talks about forest ecology. Registration required. www.hawkmountain.org
May 25: Wild Women on the Mountain - Setting Up Camp. Starts at 11 a.m. Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. There is a charge. Women engage in outdoor adventures, learn about assembling tents, building campfires, cooking over an open flame. Registration required. www.hawkmountain.org
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
May 20: Presentation by Marc Lombardi "Acadia" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.
AREA EVENTS
May 16
400 Years of PA Dutch history in 40 minutes: 6:30 p.m., Berks County Genealogical Society, Room 413 Goggleworks. Doors open 6 p.m. for light refreshments. Historian Darlene E. Moyer talks about how and why the Germans came to Pennsylvania.
May 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer's Market. Attorney Joan London discusses history of Socialism and Communism; Kim Kennedy, QFYL Radio, presents "Conversations on the Culture." Open to all. Free.
May 17
Country Line and Couples Dance: at Shartlesville Grange, 71 North 4th St. Food available 6:30-8 p.m. Dancing 7:30-10:30. Donation benefits Shartlesville Lions Club. 610-698-0577
May 17
Hamburg Strand: showing “Breakthrough” May 17-23.
May 18
5th annual Running of the Cougars 5K run and fun walk: 9 a.m. at KAHS Stadium. Course is around perimeter of school district property. Hosted by Kutztown Area High School Class of 2021. Prizes awarded. Same-day registration available. Race information, registration forms available at KAHS office or www.kasd.org.
May 18
Hamburg Public Library Used Book & Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hamburg Middle School Cafeteria. $5 fill a bag noon to 1 p.m. Fiction, non-fiction, audio CDs, music CDs, DVDs.
May 18
Free Outdoor Movie Night: 6:30 to 8:45 p.m., First Reformed UCC, Hamburg. Showing “Mary Poppins Returns.” Free popcorn and drinks. Kids must be with parents or guardians. Bring lawn chairs even if it rains. Event inside in case of rain.
May 18
The King’s Academy Fine Arts Festival and Spring Open House: 12 to 6 p.m. Student artworks, musical and theatrical performances from elementary through high school students. Local vendors and businesses set up outside. Candy’s Ice Cream. School tours. Meet teachers.
May 18
Meatloaf Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Friedens Church, 537 North Main St., Bernville. Includes two sides, baked potato, roll, applesauce, ice cream and a drink. Other desserts for sale.
May 18: Family Fun in Nature - Pollinator Puppet Show 3 – 4 p.m. Hawk Mountain Education Building, Kempton, $5. Puppet theater performance about honeybee conservation titled "Billy the Bee and the Mystery of the Vanishing Hives!" Coloring books and crafts after. Registration required. www.hawkmountain.org
May 19: Wild Edible & Medicinal Plants & Mushrooms 1 – 3 p.m. Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. There is a charge. Registration required. www.hawkmountain.org
May 19
Kutztown Community Choir Spring Concert: 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 W. Main St., Kutztown. Entitled "Outside Looking In — Songs of Self-Discovery & Acceptance," concert includes musical theater favorites from “The Greatest Showman” and “Mamma Mia.” Free and open to the public.
May 19
2019 Great American Cleanup of PA Event in Leesport: 1 to 3 p.m., start at Leesport Playground. Organized by Leesport Borough Recreation Board. Volunteers needed to pick up trash in parks, on trails and along neighborhood streets. Held rain or shine, unless there is severe weather. Individual or team participants will receive equipment and directions before setting out to collect trash. Wear proper clothing and footwear.
May 20
Reading Coast Guard Auxiliary Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Reading Training Base, 2058 River Road, Reading. All welcome. www.cgaux.org
May 20
Leesport Area Historical Society program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St. Leesport. Program on Mountain Views - Pagoda, Gravity Railroad, and Fire Tower, presented by Corrie Crupi.
May 22
Historical Presentation of 1927 Reading Keystones baseball team: 1 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road, Blandon. Brian Engelhardt, author and historian, shares a play-by-play account of the Keys 31-game losing streak and how Fred Merkle got fired (twice). Free and open to public; seating is limited. Register at 484-637-8200.
May 25
Topton Community Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Home Avenue remains open for optimal parking. Events take place on old t-ball field at Home Avenue and Broad Alley.
Combining Street Fair and Community Yard Sale for Topton Community Day. Community encouraged to set up yard sales; map shows yard sale locations (contact Topton office to be added to map). After Community Day, join Ladies Auxiliary at Topton Legion for Strawberry Festival, followed by Memorial Day Parade starting at 6 p.m.
May 25
National Scavenger Hunt Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. Trail fee applies for Non-Members. Registration required. www.hawkmountain.org
May 26
Medicine Drum Making Workshop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hawk Mountain Education Building, Kempton. There is a charge. Create a medicine drum, crafted from a wooden hoop and lacing with the symbol of a medicine wheel. Registration required. www.hawkmountain.org
May 26
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale is May 26. Pickup June 3 at grange hall 3-5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
May 27
American Legion Post 480 and VFW Post 560 Annual Memorial Day Parade: 8 to 11 a.m. Starts at North Whiteoak entrance to Kutztown Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. Travels south on North Whiteoak, along Main Street to Fairview Cemetery for a tribute, then to Hope Cemetery for a tribute and Memorial Day address, Taps and a Salute to the Dead. Americanism award winners recitations at each ceremony. Scouts, veterans groups, bands, firefighters, military participate. Email Jim Schlegel, jimschlegel@hometownu.com to participate.