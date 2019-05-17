Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays in June: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays in June: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m. June 11, 18, 25. Ages 12 and up. Crafts and games.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. June 5 Play for Preschoolers.
Thursdays in June: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon.
Saturdays in June: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 6: Craft Night 6:30 p.m. Felted Recycled Soap with Paisley & Co. Deadline for sign up is May 28. There is charge.
June 11: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m., "Widows of Malabar Hill" by Sujata Massey.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mondays: Build It!, 6:30 p.m. in Library, all ages.
Tuesdays: Math Meet Up, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, K-12g for math help and exploration.
Wednesdays: Preschool Sprouts story and activity, 10 a.m. ages 3-5.
May 27: Library Closed - Happy Memorial Day
May 28: Friends of the FAPL meeting, 1 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, all ages.
May 31: Story in the Park, 10 a.m. at Main Street Fleetwood Park play equipment.
BRANDYWINE COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Games and Giggles, 5:30-6:30 p.m., kids invited to play board games.
Tuesdays: Computer Help, 6-8 p.m.; for adults, free.
May 24 & 31: Read Aloud, 4-4:40 p.m. Join us for a read-along story time for “Gooseberry Park.”
May 25: Flower Walk, 9:30-11 a.m. find wildflowers along the Topton Woodland Nature Trail, meet at the library.
May 25: Topton Community Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Reading tent, kids’ activities, and meet our pet tortoise, Sheldon.
AREA EVENTS
May 25
Topton Community Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Home Avenue remains open for optimal parking. Events take place on old t-ball field at Home Avenue and Broad Alley.
Combining Street Fair and Community Yard Sale for Topton Community Day. Community encouraged to set up yard sales; map shows yard sale locations (contact Topton office to be added to map). After Community Day, join Ladies Auxiliary at Topton Legion for Strawberry Festival, followed by Memorial Day Parade starting at 6 p.m.
May 25
National Scavenger Hunt Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. Trail fee applies for Non-Members. Registration required. www.hawkmountain.org
May 26
Medicine Drum Making Workshop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hawk Mountain Education Building, Kempton. There is a charge. Create a medicine drum, crafted from a wooden hoop and lacing with the symbol of a medicine wheel. Registration required. www.hawkmountain.org
May 26
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale is May 26. Pickup June 3 at grange hall 3-5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
May 27
American Legion Post 480 and VFW Post 560 Annual Memorial Day Parade: 8 to 11 a.m. Starts at North Whiteoak entrance to Kutztown Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. Travels south on North Whiteoak, along Main Street to Fairview Cemetery for a tribute, then to Hope Cemetery for a tribute and Memorial Day address, Taps and a Salute to the Dead. Americanism award winners recitations at each ceremony. Scouts, veterans groups, bands, firefighters, military participate. Email Jim Schlegel, jimschlegel@hometownu.com to participate.
May 27
Behler-Hein American Legion Post and Wagner-Good VFW Post Hamburg Memorial Day Parade: forms at Second and State streets 8:30 a.m. Begins 9 a.m. with ceremony at veteran’s monument. Parade proceeds to Greenwood Cemetery on N. 5th Street, then south on 3rd Street to Pine Street to St John’s Cemetery around 10:15. Open house after at VFW and American Legion with food and beverages. In event of rain ceremonies held at Hamburg Armory on N. 5th Street at 10 a.m.
May 29
9th Annual Marc McKently Memorial 5K Run: 7 p.m. at Union Jack’s Inn on the Manatawny, 546 Manatawny Road; Boyertown. 3.1 mile run on country roads. Awards for top runners. Register by May 15 for reduced entry fee with T-shirt. All proceeds benefit Marc McKently Scholarship Fund. Held rain or shine, no refunds. Register at www.pretzelcitysports.com until midnight May 27 with nominal service fee. Questions, call Rebecca Shade 610-858-0090.
May 29
Conversacion con Amigos: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Time of bi-lingual fun and casual Spanish conversation for adult and teen speakers.
May 31
Concert: 7 p.m. at The Barn On Laurel, 718 Laurel Road, Hamburg. Jonathan Bond from Chattanooga, Tenn. will be in concert with yodeling by Betty Naftzinger. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission by donation. Food will be available
June 1
Red Bridge Fiddle Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Join musicians and music fans from all over Berks for this year’s Red Bridge Fiddle Festival. Free event will highlight bluegrass, Celtic, and folk music on stage and in the field. Call 610-374-8839 for regulations of the fiddle contest.
June 1
The King’s Academy 8th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser: check-in noon at Rich Maiden Golf Course in Fleetwood. Shot-gun start at 1:15 p.m. Hot Dog Lunch, Awards Ceremony and Buffet Style Dinner, and a $10,000 Hole-in-One Contest sponsored by Storks Plows. All proceeds benefit The King’s Academy of Mohrsville. Register at www.kingsacademy.com/golf, golf@kingsacdemy.com or 610-926-9639.
June 1
OneRunTogether’s Creamery Hustle 5K/10K Race: 9 a.m. at Penn State Berks, 1801 Broadcasting Road, Reading. All runners and walkers that register receive two free scoops of Penn State Berks Creamery Ice Cream. Families welcome. Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
June 8
Kids at Work and Play Back in the Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leesport Lockhouse. Family participation in games, crafts and life skills of the 19th century canals. Enjoy Strawberries, shortcakes, ice cream. Located across from Leesport Fire Company.
June 8
Magical History Bus Tour of West Leesport: Leesport Area Historical Society bus tour. Seats still available for noon tour. Reservations required, call 610-926-5770.
June 8
8th annual Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburg Community Wildlife Habitat Committee of Our Town Foundation event features Hamburg area herb gardens, raised beds, pollinator gardens, marshland gardens, monarch waystation and berry bushes. Self-guided driving tour begins and ends at Etchberger Memorial Park pavilion at Island and Second streets. Purchase tickets on tour day or in advance at Our Town Foundation, 335 State St. and at State Farm Office, 124 S. 3rd St., both Hamburg. Call Kay at 610-562-4329 or kay.greenawalt.gmww@statefarm.com.
June 8
Sewing Circle - Knit in Public Day: 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Township. Bring a project to work on. Highlighting knitting and crocheting on this day. Free event is open for all ages. Contact Becky Hughes at 610-374-8839.
June 9
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. full breakfast menu, children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund.
June 19-21, 2019
Artdrenaline Art & Sports Camp: 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. June 19 to 21 at State Street Square, 222-228 State Street, Hamburg. A fun, outdoor, day camp for youth ages 6 to 12. Theme is “Joust Do It! Medieval Crafts & Sports.” Children will make art projects and participate in outdoor activities. Bring own lunch. Register at www.hamburgpa.org. In case of inclement weather, activities held indoors at First UCC, 76 South 3rd St, Hamburg. There is a charge. Sibling discounts available. Call the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance at 610-562-3106 for more information.