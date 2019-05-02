Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
May 13, 20: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m., Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m., Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pokémon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon, Tunes & Tots 10 a.m., Teen Tuesday 3 p.m.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. May 15 Block Party
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 3 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Story Time 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time 11 a.m., Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m., Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon.
May 11, 18 : Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 11, 25: LEGO Construction Crew 10 a.m. ages 3-12.
May 10: Family Movie Night "Mary Poppins Returns" 6:30 p.m.
May 14: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "Convenience Store Woman" by Sayaka Murata.
June 21: Kutztown Area Garden Club Bus Trip to Nemours Mansion and Gardens and Mt. Cuba Garden Center. Deadline is May 20. Email darmoyer@hometownu.com.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Fridays: Preschool Creative Play, 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5; (class ends May 10). Homeschool Open MAKERspace, noon to 1:30 p.m. K-12g open use (no class May 10, 17, 24).
Mondays: Build It!, 6:30 p.m. in Library, all ages.
Tuesdays: Math Meet Up, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, K-12g for math help and exploration. (no class May 14).
Wednesdays: Preschool Sprouts story and activity, 10 a.m. ages 3-5.
May 9, 10 & 11: Friends of the Fleetwood Library Book Sale, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, all ages. May 11 BAG Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
May 10 & 11: Backyard Bake & Rummage Sale 10 a.m. until closing both days. Teen fundraiser for Bethel-Tulpehocken Public Library. Donate items and let the teens sell them for you. All proceeds benefit the daily operations of BTPL.
AREA EVENTS
May 9 to 11
Book Sale: May 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 11 $5 bag sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fleetwood Area Public Library, 110 W Arch St.
May 9
Free informational session: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. To attend, call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
May 9
Mother Nature’s Bounty: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. “Porcupine Pat” McKinney shares plant folklore, identifies spring wildflowers. Informative program geared for teens and adults.
May 10
25th Anniversary Benefit for the Birds Gala: 5 to 9 p.m. at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Macungie. There is a charge. Gourmet food, silent and live auction, presentation by Sanctuary Research Biologist Dr. JF Therrien about Arctic raptors. Supports Hawk Mountain Sanctuary's global efforts.
May 11
World Migratory Bird Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Crafts, games, and information about bird migration. Guided bird walk 8 a.m.; trail fee applies. This year's theme is "Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution."
May 11
Plant Swap: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 35 N. 3rd St. Bring one plant, take one. Indoor and outdoor plants, veggies, flowers, bushes, shrubs, small trees.
May 11
Mother’s Day AYCE Ham Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood. Tickets for sale at door.
May 11
Birdability: 5 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Education Building. Virginia Rose has been birding in a wheelchair for 17 years. Her initiative Birdability gets people with mobile disabilities out into nature through birds.
May 11
Sewing Circle: 10 a.m., Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. An old-fashioned sewing circle offered the opportunity for new and experienced stitchers of all crafts to gather and exchange skills and camaraderie. Bring a project to work on. Topic is Fabric Flowers.
May 12
Family Style Ham & Turkey Mother’s Day Dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginville Grange, Route 143. No reservations needed. 610-562-8357 or 610-562-4505
May 12
Mother’s Day Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu; children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund. A potted flower presented to each mom in attendance.
May 12
Fleet Feet Running Program: 2-3 p.m., Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Zach Barker, manager of Fleet Feet in West Reading, discusses proper ways to start running, such as proper footwear, pacing and form, and finding a good running partner.
May 13
Berks Photographic Society Photo Contest: 40 N Noble St., Reading. 7:30 p.m. Assigned subject is reflection. Free.
May 15
Dowsing Clinic with Keith Schaffer: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Longswamp UCC, 200 Clay St., Mertztown. Hosted by Longswamp Twp Historical Society. All welcome. Free.
May 15
Fleetwood Area Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. in their meeting room in Fleetwood Community Center. Kendra Cook of Boyertown Museum of Historical Vehicles speaks about Reading’s Acme Motor Car Company.
May 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer's Market. Attorney Joan London discusses history of Socialism and Communism; Kim Kennedy, QFYL Radio, presents "Conversations on the Culture." Open to all. Free.
May 18
5th annual Running of the Cougars 5K run and fun walk: 9 a.m. at KAHS Stadium. Course is around perimeter of school district property. Hosted by Class of 2021. Prizes awarded. Register race day; forms at KAHS office or www.kasd.org.
May 18
Hamburg Public Library Used Book & Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hamburg Middle School Cafeteria. $5 fill a bag noon to 1 p.m. Fiction, non-fiction, audio CDs, music CDs, DVDs.
May 19
2019 Great American Pa Cleanup in Leesport: 1 to 3 p.m., start at Leesport Playground. Pick up trash in parks, on trails and along neighborhood streets. Held rain or shine, unless severe weather. .
May 20
Leesport Area Historical Society program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Corrie Crupi presents Mountain Views - Pagoda, Gravity Railroad, and Fire Tower.
May 22
Historical Presentation: 1 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road, Blandon. Brian Engelhardt, author and historian, shares account of 1927 Reading Keystones baseball team's 31-game losing streak. Free and open to public; seating limited. Register at 484-637-8200.
May 26
Order deadline: Pioneer Grange, Topton Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale. Pickup June 3 at grange hall 3-5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
May 27
American Legion Post 480 and VFW Post 560 Annual Memorial Day Parade: 8 to 11 a.m. North Whiteoak at Kutztown Fairgrounds, along Main Street to Fairview Cemetery. Features tributes and more. Email Jim Schlegel, jimschlegel@hometownu.com to participate.
May 29
9th Annual Marc McKently Memorial 5K Run: 7 p.m. at Union Jack’s Inn on the Manatawny, 546 Manatawny Road; Boyertown. Register by May 15 for reduced fee with T-shirt. All proceeds benefit Marc McKently Scholarship Fund. Held rain or shine, no refunds. Register at www.pretzelcitysports.com until midnight May 27 with nominal service fee. Questions, call Rebecca Shade 610-858-0090.