Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays in June: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Community Threads 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays in June: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 1 p.m. June 11, 18, 25. Ages 12 and up. Crafts and games.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. June 5 Play for Preschoolers, June 12 Toddler Play Time, June 19 Block Party, June 26 Toddler Play Time.
Thursdays in June: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon.
Saturdays in June: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 6: Craft Night 6:30 p.m. Felted Recycled Soap with Paisley & Co. Deadline for sign up is May 28. There is charge.
June 11: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m., "Widows of Malabar Hill" by Sujata Massey.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mondays: Build It!, 6:30 p.m. in Library, all ages.
Tuesdays: Math Meet Up, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111 MAKERspace, K-12g for math help and exploration.
Wednesdays: Preschool Sprouts story and activity, 10 a.m. ages 3-5.
May 31: Story in the Park, 10 a.m. at Main Street Fleetwood Park play equipment.
BRANDYWINE COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Games and Giggles, 5:30-6:30 p.m., kids invited to play board games.
Tuesdays: Computer Help, 6-8 p.m.; for adults, free.
May 31: Read Aloud, 4-4:40 p.m. Join us for a read-along story time for “Gooseberry Park.”
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, free, www.berkscamera.org
June 3: "Hands On Photography" by Joel Styer 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
June 10: Monthly Photo Contest 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Assigned subject is Photojournalism.
AREA EVENTS
May 31
Concert: 7 p.m. at The Barn On Laurel, 718 Laurel Road, Hamburg. Jonathan Bond from Chattanooga, Tenn. will be in concert with yodeling by Betty Naftzinger. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission by donation. Food will be available
June 1
Red Bridge Fiddle Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Join musicians and music fans from all over Berks for this year’s Red Bridge Fiddle Festival. Free event will highlight bluegrass, Celtic, and folk music on stage and in the field. Call 610-374-8839 for regulations of the fiddle contest.
June 1
The King’s Academy 8th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser: check-in noon at Rich Maiden Golf Course in Fleetwood. Shot-gun start at 1:15 p.m. Hot Dog Lunch, Awards Ceremony and Buffet Style Dinner, and a $10,000 Hole-in-One Contest sponsored by Storks Plows. All proceeds benefit The King’s Academy of Mohrsville. Register at www.kingsacademy.com/golf, golf@kingsacdemy.com or 610-926-9639.
June 1
OneRunTogether’s Creamery Hustle 5K/10K Race: 9 a.m. at Penn State Berks, 1801 Broadcasting Road, Reading. All runners and walkers that register receive two free scoops of Penn State Berks Creamery Ice Cream. Families welcome. Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
June 6
Hamburg Area Historical Society: sponsors a trip to Muhammad Ali’s training camp, Fighters Heaven, in Deer Lake. Meet at Hamburg Middle School parking lot at 5:20 p.m. to leave at 5:30 p.m. for a 6 p.m. tour.
June 8
Kids at Work and Play Back in the Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leesport Lockhouse, across from Leesport Fire Company. Games, crafts and life skills of 19th century canals. Enjoy Strawberries, shortcakes, ice cream.
June 8
Magical History Bus Tour of West Leesport: Tours 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. depart from the Leesport Fire Company. Email leesporthistory@aol.com to register for the tours. Tours are by donation only. No ticket charge.
June 8
Taste of Kutztown Run for the Wine 5K Road Race: race starts at 10 a.m. with registration and check-in at 8:30 a.m. Cash prizes awarded to top three male and female finishers. Winners in each age category receive wine (over 21) or gift cards. Eligible for general admission wine and beer tasting pass at discounted rate.
June 8
10th annual Taste of Kutztown wine and beer tasting festival: noon to 5 p.m. at Kutztown Park. Fundraiser for the Kutztown Rotary Club, proceeds go to community projects and programs. Food trucks, artisans, and music. Ages 21 and older can get a pass for unlimited tasting of wine and beer. Over 100 vendors will fill Kutztown Park grounds. Purchase tickets at tasteofkutztown.com or at Dunkelberger’s Jewelry or at the gate.
June 8
14th Annual Fleetwood Rotary Show of Wheels: Fleetwood Community Park, rain or shine. Registration 8 to 11:30 a.m., judging noon, awards 3 p.m. Cars, trucks, motorcycles. Goody bags & dash plaques to first 200 registered. Bill Haley, Jr. & The Comets perform noon to 1:30 p.m. Music, door prizes, Duck Race in the Creek. Spectators free. Call 484-332-1056 or 484-575-8113 or contact at carshow@jblong.com or garye@effectivegs.com.
June 8
8th annual Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburg Community Wildlife Habitat Committee of Our Town Foundation event features Hamburg area herb gardens, raised beds, pollinator gardens, marshland gardens, monarch waystation and berry bushes. Self-guided driving tour begins and ends at Etchberger Memorial Park pavilion at Island and Second streets. Purchase tickets on tour day or in advance at Our Town Foundation, 335 State St. and at State Farm Office, 124 S. 3rd St., both Hamburg. Call Kay at 610-562-4329 or kay.greenawalt.gmww@statefarm.com.
June 8
Sewing Circle - Knit in Public Day: 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Township. Bring a project to work on. Highlighting knitting and crocheting on this day. Free event is open for all ages. Contact Becky Hughes at 610-374-8839.
June 9
Reading Berks Rose Society’s 88th Annual Rose Show: at the Boscov's North Auditorium on 5th Street Highway, Reading. Exhibitors should bring entries to customer pick up entrance 8 to 11 a.m. Judging is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Show opens to public 1:30 to 4 p.m. For information, call President Kevin Glaes at 484 345-9769. No charge to enter or visit the show.
June 9
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. full breakfast menu, children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund.
June 11
Flag Retirement Ceremony: 6 p.m. in baseball field adjacent to Kutztown Park bandshell. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 101 of St. John’s Lutheran Church Kutztown. 7:30 p.m. Flag Day Concert by Kutztown Community Choir. Bring unserviceable American flags that day or call John Mehltretter at 610-683-9537.
June 16
Father’s Day Concert in the Park: 3 p.m. at Etchberger Memorial Park, 2nd and Island streets, Hamburg. Hamburg Rotary Club sponsoring Allentown Band concert. Free.
June 19-21
Artdrenaline Art & Sports Camp: 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. June 19 to 21 at State Street Square, 222-228 State St., Hamburg. Outdoor, day camp for ages 6 to 12. Theme is “Joust Do It! Medieval Crafts & Sports.” Make art projects and participate in outdoor activities. Bring own lunch. Register at www.hamburgpa.org. During inclement weather, activities held indoors at First UCC, 76 South 3rd St, Hamburg. There is a charge. Sibling discounts available. Call the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance at 610-562-3106.
June 22
Hamburg Hoopla: noon to 8 p.m. at State Street Square, 222-228 State St., Hamburg. Outdoor, all day music festival to recognize Hamburg’s local musicians. Free admission. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Call Hamburg Area Arts Alliance at 610-562-3106 for more information.