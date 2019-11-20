Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. .
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 5: Craft Night Beaded Christmas Balls. Free craft session 6:30 p.m. for ages 12 and older. Make one to take home and one for library to sell. Sign up at library.
Dec. 5, 12, 19: Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m. Art, crafts fun for elementary school ages.
HAMBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY
New York City Bus Trip: Dec. 14 leave Hamburg Middle School 8 a.m. and return 8:30 p.m. NYC drop off, 6 p.m. pick up Bryant Park, 41st Street and Avenue of the Americas. Call Hamburg Public Library, 610-562-2843.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library, ages 3-5.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no event Nov. 29), ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art (2nd week in month) at 3 to 4 p.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Dec. 3: Gingerbread Houses 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration and $5 fee/house required.
Dec. 7: Holiday Crafts 10 to noon, $5 fee for crafts to make and take home.
Dec. 10: Cookies for Santa 12:30 p.m. Free. Traditions Around the World.
Dec. 14: Pancake Breakfast with The Grinch 9:30 to 11 a.m. $7 kids/$10 adults.
AREA EVENTS
Christmas Open House: Andulhea Heritage Center, located behind Hill Funeral Home in Rehrersburg, each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Free admission. The gift shop will be open. This year’s theme is “Star of Wonder – the Nativity”. 610-468-9736
Nov. 29
#OptOutside Hike: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. Trail fee applies for non-members. Instead of battling the craze of Black Friday, opt outside and go for a guided hike of River of Rocks trail to reconnect with your loved ones and nature. Registration required, 610-756-6961 or visit www.hawkmountain.org.
Nov. 30
Benefit Dance & Hoedown for the Jake Heiter Family: Virginville Grange. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments for sale. Music by the Majestics from 7 to 10 p.m. $8 per person.
Dec. 6
The Hannah Violet Trio: Kutztown Folk Music Society concert 7:30 p.m. at Janelle's Restaurant & Catering Hall, 360 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission charged. Call Keith 484-336-9639 or Peggy 610-683-5224. Visit www.kfms.org.
Dec. 7
Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul's UCC 47 S. Whiteoak St., Kutztown. Christmas mice, decorations, crafts, cookies, white elephants, eat-in or take-out food.
Dec. 8
Strausstown Fire Company’s Holiday Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.