Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 12, 19. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Nov. 13 Toddler Play Time. Nov. 20 Block Party. Nov. 27 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Nov. 13, 20 interactive book discussion.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 8: Craft Night Paint n' Sip with Emma 6:30 p.m. BYOB and decorate a tile for library’s 70th anniversary bulletin board. Sign up at library, 610-683-5820.
Nov. 9: Stop & Create 10 a.m. to noon. Decorate a tile for library’s 70th anniversary bulletin board.
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
Nov. 13: Buying or Selling a Home, Just Curious to Getting Serious 6 p.m. home ownership workshop presented by realtor Joanne Yoder.
Social Security, Unlock its Potential: 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 Financial workshop presented by Haas Financial Group.
HAMBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY
New York City Bus Trip: Dec. 14 leave Hamburg Middle School 8 a.m. and return 8:30 p.m. NYC drop off, 6p.m. pick up Bryant Park, 41st Street and Avenue of the Americas. Call Hamburg Public Library, 610-562-2843.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library (no story time Nov. 27), geared for ages 3-5.
Baby Lapsit: Nov. 14 at 6 p.m., geared for birth to age 2.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no event Nov. 29), geared for ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art (2nd week in month) at 3 to 4 p.m.
Friends of Fleetwood Library Book Sale: Room 111 Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 9, $5 bag sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More book donations will be accepted at Room 111.
Nov. 8: Creative Play in the Gym! 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Rm 111.
Nov. 11: Sweet Street Fundraiser orders due. Pick-up Nov. 26 Rm 111 from 3 to 7 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
Nov. 6 to 8
Used Book Sale: Nov. 6, 7 and 8 at Hamburg Public Library, 35 North 3rd St., in library lobby,
during library hours Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday noon to 8 p.m. Children’s, history, mystery, cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction books. DVDs, CDs and jigsaw puzzles, as well as baked goods. All proceeds benefit the Hamburg Public Library.
Nov. 8
Hamburg Strand: showing “Ternimator: Dark Fate” Nov. 8 to 14.
Nov. 8
World War II Presentation: 1:30 p.m., Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Learn the history of World War II and the conflicts that ensued from local expert Peter Riffle. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP at 484-637-8200.
Nov. 8 & 9
St. Michael’s 2019 Holiday Bazaar & Basket Raffle: 529 St. Michael’s Road, Hamburg Nov. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. chicken platters served and Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. breakfast sandwiches served. Both days dine in or carry out lunch items, homemade cookies and baked goods, flea market and basket raffle 200 plus items. Sales of raffle tickets closes Saturday noon.
Nov. 9
Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s U.C.C., 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood. Homemade food and baked goods, crafters, vendors, White Elephant, books and toys . Miller-Keystone Blood mobile will be parked at 5 Arch Street 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. To register www.giveapint.org, code 3302 . Walk-ins are welcome.
Nov. 9
4th Annual Brandywine Community Library Craft and Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Henry Auditorium of The Lutheran Home of Topton. Crafters include scroll cut wooden baskets, holiday items, hand painted flower pots, crochet, photography, paper flowers, pressed flowers, fabric and wood snowmen, kitchen towels, ornaments, pillow cases. Vendors include Usborne Books More, Thirty-One Gifts, Avon, Color Street, Norwex, Scentsy, Perfectly Posh, Young Living Essential Oils. Food by Brandywine Heights M.S. Student Council includes hot dogs, chips, water and soda. Also basket raffle. Proceeds help fund future programs, books, audiobooks, DVDs, magazines, and museum and activity passes.
Nov. 9
Brandywine Community Library’s Annual Craft and Vendor Fair with Basket Raffle: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Henry Auditorium on campus of The Lutheran Home, One South Home Ave. Local crafters and vendors, food for sale and themed baskets raffled off at 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 9
PA Dutch Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Longswamp UCC, 200 Clay Road, Mertztown. Soups, BBQ, potato filling, desserts - all homemade to eat in or take out. Chowchow, pickled beets, apple dumplings. Crafters and vendors. Santa 11 a.m. to noon.
Nov. 9
Holiday Bazaar and Basket Raffle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St Luke's Church, 5th and Franklin streets in Shoemakersville. Plenty of food will be available in the kitchen.
Nov. 10
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu, children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund.
Nov. 11
10th Annual Breakfast for Veterans: 8:30 a.m. in Hamburg Area High School Cafeteria. Members of the Hamburg community that have served or are serving in any branch of the military are invited to a free breakfast to recognize their contributions. High School choir, Aerial Boundaries, will perform. Guest speaker will share his military stories after breakfast. RSVP to Mr. Zimmerman (spouses invited) 610-562-2241 ext. 2110 by Nov. 8.
Nov. 12
Downsizing Seminar: 2 p.m., The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 S. Home Ave. Tips on “right-sizing” to transition to senior living community. RSVP at 610-682-1413.
Nov. 14
Powwowing in Pa: 7 p.m. in Hamburg Area High School LGI room. Note change to 2nd Thursday. Hamburg Area Historical Society hosts Patrick Donmoyer, director of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center in Kutztown, with “Powwowing in Pennsylvania: Healing Rituals of the Dutch Country.”
Nov. 15
Blood Drive: 1:30 p.m., Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road. Learn about ancestry research from Berks County Genealogical Society. Free event. RSVP at 484-637-8200. Miller-Keystone blood mobile 2 to 7 p.m. Appointments preferred but walk-ins welcome. Register at www.giveapint.org or call 800-B-A-DONOR (223-6667).
Nov. 16:
Pioneer Grange, Topton Spaghetti Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. Price for adults and ages 5 to 10 includes spaghetti/side, salad, drink, and dessert. Take-out available. 610-682-1774.
Nov. 16
Reiki workshop: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kutztown Community Library. Reiki master and teacher Karon Brandt presents session on opening the palm chakras, be introduced to Reiki. Adults 18 and over, must register, 610-683-5820.
Nov. 18
Pioneer Grange, Topton, PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale: order deadline Nov. 18. Pick up Nov. 27 at grange hall 2-6 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.