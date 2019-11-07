Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Nov. 19. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Nov. 20 Block Party. Nov. 27 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Nov. 20 interactive book discussion.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Social Security, Unlock its Potential: 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 Financial workshop presented by Haas Financial Group.
Nov. 16: Reiki Workshop 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with certified Reiki Master and teacher Karon Brandt. Free, hands-on workshop for ages 18 and older. Must sign up at library, call 610-683-5820.
Nov. 21: Kutztown Area Garden Club 7 p.m.
Nov. 22: Family Movie Night “Toy Story 4" 6:30 p.m.
HAMBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY
New York City Bus Trip: Dec. 14 leave Hamburg Middle School 8 a.m. and return 8:30 p.m. NYC drop off, 6p.m. pick up Bryant Park, 41st Street and Avenue of the Americas. Call Hamburg Public Library, 610-562-2843.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library (no story time Nov. 27), geared for ages 3-5.
Baby Lapsit: Nov. 14 at 6 p.m., geared for birth to age 2.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no event Nov. 29), geared for ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art (2nd week in month) at 3 to 4 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
Nov. 14
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, located in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. To attend call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
Nov. 14
Powwowing in Pa: 7 p.m. in Hamburg Area High School LGI room. Note change to 2nd Thursday. Hamburg Area Historical Society hosts Patrick Donmoyer, director of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center in Kutztown, with “Powwowing in Pennsylvania: Healing Rituals of the Dutch Country.”
Nov. 15
Blood Drive: 1:30 p.m., Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road. Learn how to start ancestry search with help of staff members from Berks County Genealogical Society. Enter to win a prize basket. Free event. RSVP at 484-637-8200. Miller-Keystone blood mobile on-site 2 to 7 p.m. Appointments are preferred due to long wait times, but walk-ins welcome. Register at www.giveapint.org or call 800-B-A-DONOR (223-6667).
Nov. 16:
Pioneer Grange, Topton Spaghetti Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. Price for adults and ages 5 to 10 includes spaghetti/side, salad, drink, and dessert. Take-out available. 610-682-1774.
Nov. 16
Reiki workshop: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kutztown Community Library. Reiki master and teacher Karon Brandt presents session on opening the palm chakras, where people who are not attuned or accustomed to Reiki can be introduced to the experience and allowed to connect with others. Adults 18 and over must register, 610-683-5820.
Nov. 16
Bethany ECC of Leesport annual cookie sale: by the pound, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other baked goods available. Home-made chicken noodle soup and ham and bean soup by the quart.
Nov. 17
Celebrate The Hope of Christmas: 4 p.m. St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. Free concert featuring Christian recording artist Mark Smeby.
Nov. 18
Pioneer Grange, Topton, PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale: order deadline Nov. 18. Pick up Nov. 27 at grange hall 2-6 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Nov. 20
Mennonites with us, but apart: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Henry Auditorium, Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 Home Ave. Speaker is James Weaver, Meadow View Farm. Sponsor is Longswamp Township Historical Society. Free event.
Nov. 20
Fleetwood Area Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. in their meeting room in Fleetwood Community Center. Lynn Otto will present "Terror on the Tulpehocken" of Indian attacks on settlers in the Blue Mountains. The public is welcome.
Nov. 21
Berks County Patriots meeting Protect Your Right to Defend Yourself: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Attorney Joshua Prince specializes in Firearms Law and Civil Defense. Also Schuylkill Valley 6th Graders give presentation about veterans. All welcome.