KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Nov. 27 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Nov. 20 interactive book discussion.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 21: Kutztown Area Garden Club 7 p.m.
Nov. 22: Family Movie Night “Toy Story 4" 6:30 p.m.
HAMBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY
New York City Bus Trip: Dec. 14 leave Hamburg Middle School 8 a.m. and return 8:30 p.m. NYC drop off, 6p.m. pick up Bryant Park, 41st Street and Avenue of the Americas. Call Hamburg Public Library, 610-562-2843.
HAMBURG STRAND
Nov. 22 to 25: showing "Frozen 2."
Nov. 26: Faith Night showing "Courageous" at 7 p.m.
Nov. 28: Closed for Thanksgiving.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library (no story time Nov. 27), geared for ages 3-5.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no event Nov. 29), geared for ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art (2nd week in month) at 3 to 4 p.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Dec. 3: Gingerbread Houses 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration and $5 fee/house required.
Dec. 7: Holiday Crafts 10 to noon, $5 fee for crafts to make and take home.
AREA EVENTS
Nov. 21
Berks County Patriots meeting Protect Your Right to Defend Yourself: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Attorney Joshua Prince specializes in Firearms Law and Civil Defense. Also Schuylkill Valley 6th Graders give presentation about veterans. All welcome.
Nov. 21
Berks County Genealogical Society meeting: 6:30 p.m., on 4th floor of Goggle Works Arts Center, 2nd and Washington streets, Reading, in Society library. Speaker H. Taylor Lamborn on the Quakers of Berks County is a member of Reading Friends and performs much of the upkeep at the Maidencreek Meetinghouse. Door opens at 6 p.m. Guests welcome.
Nov. 23
Holiday Bazaar & Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. John's Church, Church & Pine streets, Hamburg. Holiday decorations, toys, handicrafts, holiday cookies, candy, homemade soups, hot dogs, BBQ, eat in or take out.
Nov. 23
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown. Raffle starts at 2 p.m. Vendors, food. 610-683-6853
Nov. 23
Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, Hamburg. Homemade candy and cookies, kids shopping table and games, vendors. Sing for America 10 a.m. Santa at noon. Christmas Storytime 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Basket raffle and quilt raffle 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 24
Christmas Concert by Jeff Stice: 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St., Fleetwood. Doors open at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets from Sharon or Melissa Neff at 610-944-9820 or at at the door. Free will offering collected at event.
Nov. 25
Leesport Area Historical Society: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Barry Kauffman presents Reading's Unsung Heroines: The Women of WWI.
Nov. 29
#OptOutside Hike: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. Trail fee applies for non-members. Instead of battling the craze of Black Friday, opt outside and join us for a guided hike of our River of Rocks trail to reconnect with your loved ones and nature. Registration required, 610-756-6961 or visit www.hawkmountain.org.
Nov. 30
Benefit Dance & Hoedown for the Jake Heiter Family: Virginville Grange. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments for sale. Music by the Majestics from 7 to 10 p.m. $8 per person.