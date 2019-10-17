Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Oct. 30 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Oct. 28: Native American Culture for school-aged children 12:30 p.m. Lessons and activities based on stories of Paul Goble. Registration Required
Nov. 5: Discover Election
Nov. 2: Chili Cook-off 12 to2 p.m. Tickets for sale at the door.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m.
Preschool Sprouts Story & Activity Time: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.
Baby Lapsit: Every other Thursday Oct. 10, 24 at 6 p.m.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111
Oct. 30: Berks County Parks and Recreation Program, 9:30 a.m. storytime.
Oct. 30 & 31: Trick-or-Treat Nights, 6 to 8 p.m., Make library a trick-or-treat stop.
HAMBURG STRAND
Oc. 25 to 31 and Nov. 1 to 7: showing “Addams Family.”
Oct. 25: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9:30 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
October
Halloween "Ghost" Lantern Tours: at Crystal Cave, 963 Crystal Cave Road, Kutztown. Fridays, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. and Saturdays, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. There is a charge. Not recommended for children under age 8. Reservations required, 610-683-6765, crystalcavepa.com
Oct. 25
Alumni Night: 7 p.m. Hamburg Area High School Marching Band invites all Hamburg Band Alumni, faculty, and staff to join bring instrument and play in the stands. Brief warm-up in Band Room 5:30 p.m. Free admission and free HAMA food/drink. RSVP by Oct. 18. Call or email for any additional information, MegKli@hasdhawks.org or 610-562-2241 Ext. 2147.
Oct. 27
I.O.O.F. Lodge #141 Leesport Kauffman’s BBQ Chicken Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of Steve Moyer Subaru, Leesport. Ticket includes half chicken, potato, roll, apple sauce. This is a take- out event. To purchase tickets, call 484-516-1052.
Oct. 29
Innocence Project: 11 a.m. at Kutztown University, Schaeffer Auditorium. Presented by KU's Department of Criminal Justice. A Philadelphia native and already a father when wrongfully convicted in 1993, Anthony Wright shares the story of his wrongful conviction and the 25-year fight to clear his name. In 2013, the Innocence Project found DNA did not link Wright to the crime and by 2016, a retrial set him free. He encourages support for the Innocence Project.
Oct. 29
Genealogy 101: Beginner Series at Berks County Genealogical Society in the society's library, Room 413 at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11, 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost per person includes all four classes and use of library on class days. Class size limited. Register at 484-509-4806.
Nov. 2
The Night at the Races fundraising event for Topton Ambulance: held at the Topton Fire Company. Tickets include BBQ, water/soda, and horse. Doors open at 6 p.m., races start at 6:30 p.m.
To purchase a ticket, call the station at 610-682-4333 or visit the Topton Borough office 205 S. Callowhill St., Topton.
Nov. 2
Learn to Play Bridge: 10 a.m. at Hamburg Public Library. The Mind and Body Connection. Bridge can help you improve your memory. There is no charge.
Nov. 2
Leesport Area Historical Society's 14th Annual Harvest Moon: 5 to 8 p.m., Leesport Playground. Live music by Ragtime Willy, Petting Zoo, hayrides, bonfire, Museum tours, River Walk, face painting, haybale maze and food court. No charge. Donations appreciated.
Nov. 2
Fall Family Fun: Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville (GPS address 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg, PA). 4 p.m. “non-scary” hayrides, bonfire, refreshments, pumpkin decorating, children’s games. In barn 6:30 p.m. demonstration by Kutztown Area Scientific Paranormal Evidence Research group. 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. hayrides, games, refreshments, bonfire. $10 admission donation benefits historic farm, on-site parking is free, small fee for pumpkin decorating supplies. Held rain or shine, though hayrides and bonfire subject to decent weather.
Nov. 2
Holiday Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown. Home-made food, craft vendors, Basket Raffle & more. 610-683-6239