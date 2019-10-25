Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 12, 19. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Nov. 6: Play K Ages 4&up. Nov. 13 Toddler Play Time. Nov. 20 Block Party. Nov. 27 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20 interactive book discussion.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "The Good Earth" by Pearl S. Buck.
Nov. 8: Craft Night Paint n' Sip with Emma 6:30 p.m. BYOB and decorate a tile for library’s 70th anniversary bulletin board. Sign up at library, 610-683-5820.
Nov. 9: Stop & Create 10 a.m. to noon. Decorate a tile for library’s 70th anniversary bulletin board.
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
Nov. 13: Buying or Selling a Home, Just Curious to Getting Serious 6 p.m. home ownership workshop presented by realtor Joanne Yoder.
Social Security, Unlock its Potential: 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 Financial workshop presented by Haas Financial Group.
Nov. 16: Reiki Workshop 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with certified Reiki Master and teacher Karon Brandt. Free, hands-on workshop for ages 18 and older. Must sign up at library, call 610-683-5820.
Nov. 21: Kutztown Area Garden Club 7 p.m.
Nov. 22: Family Movie Night “Toy Story 4" 6:30 p.m.
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Oct. 31: Storytime with Miss Betsy 11 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts.
Nov. 1: Water Birds Program 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 15. Please register.
Nov. 2: Chili Cookoff noon to 2 p.m. Tickets sold at the door.
Nov. 5: Discover Election
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday @ 1pm in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up.
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. in Library (no story time Nov. 27), geared for ages 3-5.
Baby Lapsit: Nov. 14 at 6 p.m., geared for birth to age 2.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no event Nov. 29), geared for ages 3-5.
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111, Art (2nd week in month) at 3 to 4 p.m.
Friends of Fleetwood Library Book Sale: Room 111 Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 9, $5 bag sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More book donations will be accepted at Room 111, Nov.1, 2 to 4 p.m. and Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to noon.
Nov. 8: Creative Play in the Gym! 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Rm 111.
Nov. 11: Sweet Street Fundraiser orders due. Pick-up Nov. 26 Rm 111 from 3 to 7 p.m.
AREA EVENTS
October 30 & 31
Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m., First Reformed UCC, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg, parking lot. Trunks decorated and full of treats.
Nov. 2
The Night at the Races fundraising event for Topton Ambulance: held at the Topton Fire Company. Tickets include BBQ, water/soda, and horse. Doors open at 6 p.m., races start at 6:30 p.m.
To purchase a ticket, call the station at 610-682-4333 or visit the Topton Borough office 205 S. Callowhill St., Topton.
Nov. 2
Learn to Play Bridge: 10 a.m. at Hamburg Public Library. The Mind and Body Connection. Bridge can help you improve your memory. There is no charge.
Nov. 2
Leesport Area Historical Society's 14th Annual Harvest Moon: 5 to 8 p.m., Leesport Playground. Live music by Ragtime Willy, Petting Zoo, hayrides, bonfire, Museum tours, River Walk, face painting, haybale maze and food court. No charge. Donations appreciated.
Nov. 2
Fall Family Fun: Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville (GPS address 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg, PA). 4 p.m. “non-scary” hayrides, bonfire, refreshments, pumpkin decorating, children’s games. In barn 6:30 p.m. demonstration by Kutztown Area Scientific Paranormal Evidence Research group. 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. hayrides, games, refreshments, bonfire. $10 admission donation benefits historic farm, on-site parking is free, small fee for pumpkin decorating supplies. Held rain or shine, though hayrides and bonfire subject to decent weather.
Nov. 2
Holiday Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown. Home-made food, craft vendors, Basket Raffle & more. 610-683-6239
Nov. 3
Miller Keystone Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Reformed UCC, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. To sign up to give blood call Ann Marie Henne at 484-239-1547 or the church secretary at 610-562-2593.
Nov. 4
Berks Photographic Society: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at new location, Goggleworks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Dr. Larry Bardawell speaks on "Remote Adventure Photography: South Georgia Island and Antarctica." Meet fellow photographers of all skill levels.
Nov. 6 to 8
Used Book Sale: Nov. 6, 7 and 8 at Hamburg Public Library, 35 North 3rd St., in library lobby,
during library hours Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday noon to 8 p.m. Children’s, history, mystery, cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction books. DVDs, CDs and jigsaw puzzles, as well as baked goods. All proceeds benefit the Hamburg Public Library.
Nov. 9
Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s U.C.C., 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood. Homemade food and baked goods, crafters, vendors, White Elephant, books and toys . Miller-Keystone Blood mobile will be parked at 5 Arch Street 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. To register www.giveapint.org, code 3302 . Walk-ins are welcome.
Nov. 10
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu, children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund.
Nov. 14
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, located in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. To attend call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
Nov. 16:
Pioneer Grange, Topton Spaghetti Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. Price for adults and ages 5 to 10 includes spaghetti/side, salad, drink, and dessert. Take-out available. 610-682-1774.
Nov. 18
Pioneer Grange, Topton, PA Dutch Potato Filling Sale: order deadline Nov. 18. Pick up Nov. 27 at grange hall 2-6 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.