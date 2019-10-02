Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Oct. 16 - Block Party, Oct. 23 - Toddler Play Time, Oct. 30 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 18: Family Movie Night - "Casper" 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Oct. 14: Movie Night 6:15 p.m. showing “Toy Story 4.”
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m.
Preschool Sprouts Story & Activity Time: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.
Baby Lapsit: Every other Thursday Oct. 10, 24 at 6 p.m.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111
Oct. 12: Fleetwood Health and Wellness Event, 9 to 11 a.m., Willow Creek Elementary.
Oct. 15: LVPG Bariatric Surgery Info Session, 6 p.m. in Rm 111.
Oct. 16: Meet a Firefighter, 9:30 a.m. storytime.
Oct. 16: Fiores Fundraiser, all day, pick up a fundraising slip in the library.
Oct. 17: Chalk Couture, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111, Adult craft.
Oct 18 & 19: Arthur Sleepover, 6:30 p.m. Library storytime with stuffy, stuffy “sleepover”, 8:30 a.m. stuffy pick up.
Oct. 23: Meet Police Chief Steve Stinsky, 9:30 a.m. storytime.
Oct. 30: Berks County Parks and Recreation Program, 9:30 a.m. storytime.
Oct. 30 & 31: Trick-or-Treat Nights, 6 to 8 p.m., Make library a trick-or-treat stop.
AREA EVENTS
Oct. 10
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Register at 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504.
Oct. 10 & 11
Building Community Through Charitable Giving: 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at Kutztown Community Library. Financial workshop presented by Haas Financial Group.
Oct. 11 & 12
Used Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Schuylkill Valley Community Library, 1310 Washington Road, Leesport. Fill a bag for $5 all day on Saturday. 610-926-1555 or www.berkslibraries.org/svcl
Halloween "Ghost" Lantern Tours: at Crystal Cave, 963 Crystal Cave Road, Kutztown. Fridays, Oct. 11, 18, 25 at 6 p.m. and Saturdays, Oct. 12, 19, 26 at 5:30 p.m. There is a charge. Reservations required, 610-683-6765, crystalcavepa.com
Oct. 12
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius School. Speaker si from St. Francis Home. All Catholic women invited to attend.
Oct. 12
Community Fall Festival: 3 to 6 p.m. at Bern Church Grove on Route 183 near Blue Marsh (3196 Bernville Rd, Leesport PA 19533). Hayride, pumpkin catapult, hay bale slide, decorate a pumpkin. Free and open to public. The Smith Homestead’s Kitchen on-site for food purchases. Canned food donations go to local food pantry. 610-926-6887
Oct. 13
St. John's /Thrivent Apple Dumpling & Sticky Buns Sale. Order deadline Oct.13. Pick up Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 19 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. Call to order, 610-562-4440; 610-562-4025.
Oct. 13
Seniors Fall Foliage Excursion Train Ride: 1 p.m. WK&S Railroad, 42 Community Center Drive in Kempton. Pick up complimentary tickets, courtesy of Manor at Market Square, at the train station. Then climb on board for a scenic train ride along The Hawk Mountain Line. Participants must be able to board and exit the train steps with minimal assistance. Reservations required by Oct. 7. This event is free and open to seniors. Seating is limited. Call 610-373-0800.
Oct. 13
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu; children’s menu. Proceeds benefit Apparatus Fund.
Oct. 16
Fleetwood Area Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. in their meeting room in the Borough Hall. Member Darlene Moyer will present “400 Years of Pennsylvania German History.” Open to public.
Oct. 17
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley.
Oct. 17
Berks County Patriots Candidates Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmers Market. Invited candidates include Mayoral candidates, PA Superior Court Judges, and Berks County Commissioners.
Oct. 18
Kutztown Alumni Homecoming Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. at Kutztown Fire Company Banquet Hall. Open to all Kutztown Area High School alumni and their guests. Hosted by KASD Education Foundation on night of the Kutztown Homecoming Football game against Hamburg at the KHS Stadium. The purchase of a ticket includes appetizer reception. Cash bar available. RSVP at www.KASDEDFoundation.org/RSVP or call 610-683-7361 ext. 5105 and leave message.
Oct. 20
"Nostalgia, Music We Love to Remember": 2 p. m. at St. John 's Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Come to hear and sing some of our old time favorite songs with The Muddy Creek Barn Band, Don Shilke, Betsy Zimmerman Morgans, and more. Free will offering for Special Music Account. Refreshments following program.
Oct. 25
Alumni Night: 7 p.m. Hamburg Area High School Marching Band invites all Hamburg Band Alumni, faculty, and staff to join bring instrument and play with the band in the stands. For a brief warm-up, meet in the Band Room at 5:30 p.m. Band will play on the field during pregame. Free admission and free HAMA food/drink for all participants. RSVP by Oct. 18. Call or email for any additional information, MegKli@hasdhawks.org or 610-562-2241 Ext. 2147.
Oct. 27
I.O.O.F. Lodge #141 Leesport Kauffman’s BBQ Chicken Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of Steve Moyer Subaru, Leesport. Ticket includes half chicken, potato, roll, apple sauce. This is a take- out event. To purchase tickets, call 484-516-1052.
Oct. 29
Innocence Project: 11 a.m. at Kutztown University, Schaeffer Auditorium. Presented by KU's Department of Criminal Justice. A Philadelphia native and already a father when wrongfully convicted in 1993, Anthony Wright shares the story of his wrongful conviction and the 25-year fight to clear his name. In 2013, the Innocence Project found DNA did not link Wright to the crime and by 2016, a retrial set him free. He encourages support for the Innocence Project.
Oct. 29
Genealogy 101: Beginner Series at Berks County Genealogical Society in the society's library, Room 413 at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11, 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost per person includes all four classes and use of library on class days. Class size limited. Register at 484-509-4806.
Nov. 2
The Night at the Races fundraising event for Topton Ambulance: held at the Topton Fire Company. Tickets include BBQ, water/soda, and horse. Doors open at 6 p.m., races start at 6:30 p.m.
To purchase a ticket, call the station at 610-682-4333 or visit the Topton Borough office 205 S. Callowhill St., Topton.