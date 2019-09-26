Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Oct. 9 - Toddler Play Time, Oct. 16 - Block Party, Oct. 23 - Toddler Play Time, Oct. 30 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 8: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "Where the Crawdad Sings" by Delia Owens.
Oct. 18: Family Movie Night - "Casper" 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m.
Preschool Sprouts Story & Activity Time: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.
Baby Lapsit: Every other Thursday Oct. 10, 24 at 6 p.m.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111
Oct. 9: Meet Author Dori Hoch, 9:30 a.m. storytime.
Oct. 12: Fleetwood Health and Wellness Event, 9 to 11 a.m., Willow Creek Elementary.
Oct. 15: LVPG Bariatric Surgery Info Session, 6 p.m. in Rm 111.
Oct. 16: Meet a Firefighter, 9:30 a.m. storytime.
Oct. 16: Fiores Fundraiser, all day, pick up a fundraising slip in the library.
Oct. 17: Chalk Couture, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111, Adult craft.
AREA EVENTS
Oct. 3
Songs and Stories of Old Canal Days: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Area High School, LGI room. Hamburg Area Historical Society presentation by re-enactor Matthew Dodd dressed in period costume with props and backdrops.
Oct. 3
Senior Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kutztown Fire Company, 310 Noble St. Free health services as well as valuable information and resources for older residents. Free flu shots, blood pressure checks, grip strength tests and screenings for balance. Vendors representing government agencies, businesses and not-for-profit organizations will provide information about programs and services.
Oct. 5
Iron Kettle Soup Sale: Pick -up time 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 550 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Beef Vegetable and Chicken Corn Noodle Soup. Preorder call Renee 484-646-9082, with name, phone number, amounts.
Oct. 5
Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Longswamp Township Park, 1112 State St., Mertztown. Community members, non-profits and vendors participating. Contact Marie at longswamphistory@gmail.com or 610-682-1645 to reserve a space.
Oct. 5
Fall Fest: 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon. Free. Bring chair or blanket. Live music by Mike Hertzog Trio. Refreshments and other items available for purchase from food trucks, a pie sale, and unique crafters and vendors. The Old Time Plow Boys on-site to share the preservation of agricultural heritage with antique equipment, practices, and activities. All proceeds raised benefit the American Cancer Society. 484-637-8200
Oct. 5
2019 Dieffenbach Organ Preservation Society Benefit Event: 1p.m. at Salem Reformed Church, 8361 Lancaster Ave., Bethel. Features “The Dieffenbach Organ Builders,” presentation by Carol Dieffenbach Kantner, with music by Namenlose German Brass Band. Fundraiser for the repair and maintenance of the remaining Dieffenbach pipe organs in Berks County. No admission charged. Donations encouraged to Dieffenbach Organ Preservation Society. Preceded by annual membership meeting at 12:30 p.m. 610-468-9736 or email dieffenbachorgans5@gmail.com
Oct. 5
Ontelaunee Region Antique Automobile Club of America: 7p.m. at New Jerusalem Zion UCC,
Route 737, Krumsville. Learn about our group tours, car shows, swap meets, scholarships and a whole
lot more. Antique car ownership not necessary. Refreshments served. 610-799-3761
Oct. 10
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Register at 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504.
Oct. 10 & 11
Building Community Through Charitable Giving: 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at Kutztown Community Library. Financial workshop presented by Haas Financial Group.
Oct. 11 & 12
Used Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Schuylkill Valley Community Library, 1310 Washington Road, Leesport. Fill a bag for $5 all day on Saturday. 610-926-1555 or www.berkslibraries.org/svcl
Oct. 12
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius School. Speaker si from St. Francis Home. All Catholic women invited to attend.
Oct. 12
Community Fall Festival: 3 to 6 p.m. at Bern Church Grove on Route 183 near Blue Marsh (3196 Bernville Rd, Leesport PA 19533). Hayride, pumpkin catapult, hay bale slide, decorate a pumpkin. Free and open to the public. The Smith Homestead’s Kitchen onsite for food purchases. Canned food donations welcome to be given to local food pantry. 610-926-6887
Oct. 13
St. John's /Thrivent Apple Dumpling & Sticky Buns Sale. Order deadline Oct.13. Pick up Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 19 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. Call to order, 610-562-4440; 610-562-4025.
Oct. 13
Seniors Fall Foliage Excursion Train Ride: 1 p.m. WK&S Railroad, 42 Community Center Drive in Kempton. Pick up complimentary tickets, courtesy of Manor at Market Square, at the train station. Then climb on board for a scenic train ride along The Hawk Mountain Line. Participants must be able to board and exit the train steps with minimal assistance. Reservations required by Oct. 7. This event is free and open to seniors. Seating is limited. Call 610-373-0800.
Oct. 13
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu; children’s menu. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Oct. 17
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley.
Oct. 18
Kutztown Alumni Homecoming Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. at Kutztown Fire Company Banquet Hall. Open to all Kutztown Area High School alumni and their guests. Hosted by KASD Education Foundation on night of the Kutztown Homecoming Football game against Hamburg at the KHS Stadium. The purchase of a ticket includes appetizer reception. Cash bar available. RSVP at www.KASDEDFoundation.org/RSVP or call 610-683-7361 ext. 5105 and leave message.
Oct. 27
I.O.O.F. Lodge #141 Leesport Kauffman’s BBQ Chicken Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of Steve Moyer Subaru, Leesport. Ticket includes half chicken, potato, roll, apple sauce. This is a take- out event. To purchase tickets, call 484-516-1052.