Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Oct. 23 - Toddler Play Time, Oct. 30 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 18: Family Movie Night - "Casper" 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Oct. 19: Trim Healthy Mamma 10 a.m. Free.
Oct. 20: Essential Oils Bracelet 2 p.m. $5 cost for take-home bracelet. Registration required.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It!: Mondays 6:30 p.m. creative building for all ages.
Friends of FAPL Meeting: 4th Tuesday 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Teen Tuesdays: 3:30 p.m.
Preschool Sprouts Story & Activity Time: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.
Baby Lapsit: Every other Thursday Oct. 10, 24 at 6 p.m.
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111, ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111
Oct. 17: Chalk Couture, 6:30 p.m. in Rm 111, Adult craft.
Oct 18 & 19: Arthur Sleepover, 6:30 p.m. Library storytime with stuffy, stuffy “sleepover”, 8:30 a.m. stuffy pick up.
Oct. 23: Meet Police Chief Steve Stinsky, 9:30 a.m. storytime.
Oct. 30: Berks County Parks and Recreation Program, 9:30 a.m. storytime.
Oct. 30 & 31: Trick-or-Treat Nights, 6 to 8 p.m., Make library a trick-or-treat stop.
AREA EVENTS
October
Halloween "Ghost" Lantern Tours: Oct. 18, 25 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 19, 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Crystal Cave, 963 Crystal Cave Road, Kutztown. Wearing Victorian clothing, guides recreate original Crystal Cave tour from the 1870s by the glow of hand-held lantern light. There is a charge. Reservations required, 610-683-6765, crystalcavepa.com. Not recommended for children under age 8.
Oct. 17
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 7 p.m. at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley.
Oct. 17
Berks County Patriots Candidates Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmers Market. Invited candidates include Mayoral candidates, PA Superior Court Judges, and Berks County Commissioners.
Oct. 17
Berks County Genealogical Society meeting: 6:30 p.m. on 4th floor of Goggle Works Arts Center, 2nd and Washington streets, Reading, in library of the Berks County Genealogical Society. Lynn Otto, a long-time volunteer at the Conrad Weiser Homestead, will discuss the life of Conrad Weiser. Guests are welcome.
Oct. 18
Trunk-or-Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. rain or shine, Salem-Berne United Methodist Church, 292 Salem Church Road, Hamburg. Free food, drinks, crafts and more.
Oct. 18
Kutztown Alumni Homecoming Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. at Kutztown Fire Company Banquet Hall. Open to all Kutztown Area High School alumni and their guests. Hosted by KASD Education Foundation on night of the Kutztown Homecoming Football game against Hamburg at the KHS Stadium. The purchase of a ticket includes appetizer reception. Cash bar available. RSVP at www.KASDEDFoundation.org/RSVP or call 610-683-7361 ext. 5105 and leave message.
Oct. 19
Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m., Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church, Kutztown. Also crafts and snacks. Movie “Scared Shrekless” to follow at 6:30 p.m. 610-683-5366 or 610-756-3536
Oct. 20
"Nostalgia, Music We Love to Remember": 2 p. m. at St. John 's Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Come to hear and sing some of our old time favorite songs with The Muddy Creek Barn Band, Don Shilke, Betsy Zimmerman Morgans, and more. Free will offering for Special Music Account. Refreshments served.
Oct. 23
Oktoberfest: 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Entertainment by PA Dutch dancers, funnel cake, soft pretzels, root beer. Free and open to public. Seating limited. RSVP by Oct. 21; call 484-637-8200.
Oct. 25
Alumni Night: 7 p.m. Hamburg Area High School Marching Band invites all Hamburg Band Alumni, faculty, and staff to join bring instrument and play in the stands. Brief warm-up in Band Room 5:30 p.m. Free admission and free HAMA food/drink. RSVP by Oct. 18. Call or email for any additional information, MegKli@hasdhawks.org or 610-562-2241 Ext. 2147.
Oct. 27
I.O.O.F. Lodge #141 Leesport Kauffman’s BBQ Chicken Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of Steve Moyer Subaru, Leesport. Ticket includes half chicken, potato, roll, apple sauce. This is a take- out event. To purchase tickets, call 484-516-1052.
Oct. 29
Innocence Project: 11 a.m. at Kutztown University, Schaeffer Auditorium. Presented by KU's Department of Criminal Justice. A Philadelphia native and already a father when wrongfully convicted in 1993, Anthony Wright shares the story of his wrongful conviction and the 25-year fight to clear his name. In 2013, the Innocence Project found DNA did not link Wright to the crime and by 2016, a retrial set him free. He encourages support for the Innocence Project.
Oct. 29
Genealogy 101: Beginner Series at Berks County Genealogical Society in the society's library, Room 413 at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11, 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost per person includes all four classes and use of library on class days. Class size limited. Register at 484-509-4806.
Nov. 2
The Night at the Races fundraising event for Topton Ambulance: held at the Topton Fire Company. Tickets include BBQ, water/soda, and horse. Doors open at 6 p.m., races start at 6:30 p.m.
To purchase a ticket, call the station at 610-682-4333 or visit the Topton Borough office 205 S. Callowhill St., Topton.
Nov. 2
Fall Family Fun at Historic Dreibelbis Farm: in Virginville (GPS address 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg, PA). 4 p.m. “non-scary” hayrides, bonfire, refreshments, pumpkin-decorating, children’s games. In barn 6:30 p.m., Kutztown Area Scientific Paranormal Evidence Research group explains paranormal research instruments and demonstrates paranormal investigation techniques. 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., more hayrides, games, refreshments, bonfire. $10 admission donation to benefit the historic farm, on-site parking is free, small fee charged for pumpkin decorating supplies. Held rain or shine, though hayrides and bonfire are subject to decent weather.
Nov. 2
Holiday Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown. Home-made food, craft vendors, Basket Raffle & more. 610-683-6239